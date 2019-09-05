After seven years in Lavaca County, AgriLife Extension Agent Gayle Bludau will continue her work in Victoria County.
As the Victoria County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, Bludau said she will continue much of the public health and wellness objectives she held in her previous position.
The Extension Office’s Family and Community Health unit aims to educate residents through science-based health education programs. Areas of focus include financial management, strengthening relationships, life skills, housing and home environment, nutrition and general wellness.
Bludau takes over the position from Gracie Rider, who left the job in the spring.
In her new position, Bludau wants to set her eyes on an area of particular concern.
“I am concerned with the popularity of vaping,” Bludau said. “I want to educate people about the dangers.”
Victoria County Extension Agent Matt Bochat said he’s known Bludau through meetings of the Coastal Bend Agrilife Extension District.
“We’re really looking forward to her making an impact,” Bochat said. “She brings a lot of good experiences in the family and community health program.”
Bludau grew up in Huntsville and has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Texas A&M. She later returned to the university to get her MBA.
She said she’s happy to remain in the Crossroads, where her family lives, and excited to be in a bigger town where she can provide services to more people.
