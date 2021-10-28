A Victoria County rancher delivered a presentation about beef sustainability at Thursday's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show luncheon.
Bob McCan's presentation touched not only on economical sustainability within the beef industry but also environmental sustainability.
Beef sustainability can mean many things to different people, but to the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, of which McCan serves as president, it means a socially responsible, environmentally and economically viable product that prioritizes animal, people and progress, McCan said.
"Sustainability is the ethic we've been living our entire lives for," McCan said.
The United States beef industry has one of the world's lowest carbon footprints, McCan said. The industry is producing the same amount of beef today as it did in 1977 with one-third fewer cattle.
That efficiency has been accomplished through genetics, better animal nutrition and care and grain finishing cattle, McCan said.
"When the subject of climate change comes up, we can proudly say we're not part of the problem. We're part of the solution," McCan said.
McCan also discussed unsustainable practices in the beef industry. He touched on the packing and processing sector, noting that packers and retailers are making record profits while cattle producers are getting subpar prices for cattle as costs rise.
"I don't think it's going to be easy for cattle producers to get the market share back," he said. "Packers don't want to give it away."
Earlier in the day, Allen Berthold, associate director at the Texas Water Resources Institute, spoke on water management and supply challenges and projects in the Coastal Bend region.
As the population of Texas grows, so too does the state's water demand, particularly for irrigation and municipal purposes.
Challenges for clean water in the region include bacteria and low dissolved oxygen in the water, Berthold said. Local projects being established to combat that include educational programs in Lavaca and Jackson counties, storm water education, septic system education and replacement, water monitoring and the hiring of a Soil and Water Conservation district technician in Matagorda County.
Douglas Dusek, 80, of Wharton, attended the Farm and Ranch Show for the first and said he enjoyed the knowledgeable speakers at the show, and was on hand for both presentations.
"Water needs are one of the biggest things," he said. One of the wells on his farm that was dug by his farther once had about 10 feet of water at 70 feet deep, and now the well has just four feet of water, which he had to dig 637 feet to find.
