The Victoria County 4-H Food Challenge Team named “Saucy and Bossy” won Grand Champion at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Sept. 27.
Teams from across the Lone Star State were there to win the title. In addition to the champion banner, the team members also won a State Fair of Texas embroidered jacket. The Grand Champion team members from Victoria County who placed first include Macy Cantu, Macie Kolodziejczyk and Trapper Feuerbacher. These 4-H members attend Industrial High School.
The Food Challenge contest is a “highly charged” culinary competition modeled after the Food Network’s “Iron Chef.” The contest challenges teams to create a dish, using a key ingredient that is kept secret until the contest begins. The teams are given a set amount of money that can be used to purchase additional ingredients at the on-site grocery store. From these ingredients, team members must prepare a dish in an assigned category and then perform a presentation about U.S.D.A. MyPlate, nutrition, healthy substitutions, food safety, serving sizes and cost. Culinary and garnishing skills are judged, as well as public speaking skills. The winning dish was cheese onion pepper stuffed turkey patties garnished to perfection.
I am very proud of the hard work and determination of this team. They have learned life skills that have prepared them for adulthood.
If you are interested in learning more about the Victoria County 4-H Food and Nutrition project, call the Texas A&M AgriLife office at 361-575-4581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.