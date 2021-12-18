Victoria County had three teams participate in the District 4-H Food Challenge competition at the Friar Ag Center & Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building in Cuero on Dec. 1.1 District 11 is comprised of 18 counties in the Coastal Bend region.
The following two Food Challenge teams placed at the District Competition
- First place, the Bow Ties, junior intermediate main dish. Members are Madison Kubecka, Amry Feuerbacher, Levi Feuerbacker and Noah Rung.
- Third place, Crossroads Cookers, senior appetizer. Members are Laney Aiken, Sarah Schoener, Deegon Herndon andGarrett Kolodziejczyk.
The Food Challenge contest is a “highly charged” food experience modeled after such competitions as the Food Network’s “Iron Chef.” The contest challenges teams to create a dish using a predetermined key ingredient. The team is given money to purchase additional food from a grocery store at the contest. From these ingredients, team members must identify and prepare the dish, and then make a presentation for the judges. The presentation includes information about the USDA MyPlate, nutrition, serving sizes, the cost, and healthy lifestyle changes that they have made in the 4-H Food & Nutrition project.
The contest allows 4-H members to demonstrate their culinary, food safety, and public speaking skills. Teamwork is the key to being successful at this contest.
Seventeen p 4-H members participants from Victoria County in the Food Show.
Contestants were judged on their public speaking skills, in addition to their knowledge of nutrition as it pertains to their dish, knowledge of MyPlate and food safety skills. The contestants must explain to the judges how they prepared the dish. They must also pass a written knowledge exam and complete a skills test. This year, the contestants were required to set a formal place setting.
The senior division is for 4-H members who are in high school, grades 9–12. The intermediate division includes 4-H members that are in grades 6–8 and the junior division is for 4-H members in grades 3–5.
The 4-H food show includes four food categories which are appetizer, healthy dessert, main, and side.
The Victoria County 4-H Food Show winners at the District Contest are as follows:
Senior appetizer: First, Thomas Rung; third, Madalynn Nunez.
Senior Healthy Dessert: First, Trapper Feuerbacher.
Senior Main Dish: Third, Macie Kolodziejczyk.
Intermediate Healthy Dessert: First, Noah Rung.
Intermediate Side Dish: Second, Mattie Garrett.
Intermediate Main Dish: Second, Madison Kubecka.
Junior Healthy Dessert: First, Madelyn Rung
Junior Main Dish: Third, Claire Connally.
Junior Side Dish: Third, Brynnley Laake.
The 4-H members are taught strong interview techniques and teamwork in the 4-H Food and Nutrition project. The children are also taught valuable life skills, such as making healthy food choices.
This year, I am especially excited for Trapper and Thomas who qualified to attend the state competition at Texas 4-H Roundup. Hundreds of top 4-H members from across the state of Texas will travel in June to Texas 4-H Roundup, where there will be more than 50 diverse competitions. Attending and making memories at State Roundup should be a goal for every 4-H member.
