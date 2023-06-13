Crops Tour Set
Welcome to summer? It is hard to really tell in south Texas as we stay warm for a long period. Our weather has turned to hot, humid with a southeast wind, which usually indicates the summertime pattern.
What I do know is that Victoria County crops are growing and finally drying out after 10-15 inches of rain in some areas. We hope to have actual crops tour this year.
The date for the tour and program is June 20. The event will begin with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. at DaCosta Hall in DaCosta. The tour and the program are free to all participants due to various, generous sponsors in the area.
We have changed the format a bit from past years. We will gather at DaCosta Hall and hopefully leave on the tour portion of the event by 8:15 a.m. to take advantage of the cooler morning. On the tour we hope to see sorghum variety trials and discuss integrated pest management, herbicide application, drift minimization and more.
We should be back to DaCosta Hall at about 10 a.m. to finish the educational program portion of the tour with a talk on pesticide laws and regulations, integrated pest management, and cropping patterns and fertility. We have various speakers from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, industry representatives, and agribusiness organizations that will contribute to the program.
The program will conclude with a catered lunch provided by our sponsors.
This program will provide three hours of continuing education units for pesticide applicator recertification. The categories offered will be 1 hour in laws and regulations, 1 hour in integrated pest management, and 1 hour of general.
Please call my office by June 18 to RSVP for the event so we can get an accurate count for the lunch. The Victoria County Extension office number is 361-575-4581.
In the event we get rain, and it is too wet to go out on the tour, we will conduct the program indoors at DaCosta Hall.
Look forward to seeing you at the tour and program on June 20.