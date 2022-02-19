Chairman Contact List
General Chairman: John Pozzi
Assistant General Chairman: Gary Loest
Business Chair: Traci Shadle
Treasurer: Shelly Marbach
Recording Secretary: Toni Stithem
Operations: Wesley Schmidt
Advertising: Robin Janecka
Ag Mechanics: Troy Koenig
Agrilife Extension Agent: Paige Melton
Auction: Sara and Jeff Perry
Awards: Jackie Parsons
BBQ Cook Off: Heather McBride
Beer Garden: J.R. Perez
Bloomington FFA: Julian Luna
Camper Lot: Meghan Starr-Leita
Carcass Hog: A.J. Buchhorn
Carcass Lamb: Jerry Leita
Carcass Steer: Russ Svetlik
Coloring Contest: Crystal Cantu
Commercial Exhibits: Missy Sappington
Commercial Heifer: Joe Jones
Concession Stand: Toni Stithem
County Fair: Michelle Lassere
Disposition: Farah Janak
Goat Roping: Lacey Rosenquest
Horseshoes/Washers: Richard Bludau
Industrial FFA teacher: Tiffany Wells
Judges and Sifters: Gordon Harris
Junior Breeding Gilt: Zach Depine
Jr. Breeding Beef: Susan Hempel
Kids Day: Alan Murray
Kids Day: Jillean Chreene
Judging: Paige Melton
Market Broiler: Katherine Schneider
Market Goat: Mike Tater
Market Hog: Bruce Williams
Market Hog: Jennifer Gordon
Market Lamb: Kevin Janak
Market Rabbit: Becky Kuecker
Market Steer: Stephen Diebel
Mutton Bustin': Robert Shadle
Parade: Nick Rodriguez
Parking Lot/Admissions: Richard Castillo
Parking Passes: B.J. Nelson
Pony: Shelley Milberger
Queen Victoria Pageant: Sarah Rowlands
84 Scholarship Chair Nadine VanBeveren
Security: David Stithem
Technology: Kirby Garrett
TJLA Heifer Show: George Hood
Victoria East FFA: Alexis Dragon
Victoria East FFA: Savannah Rab
Victoria West FFA: Lauren Holloway
Victoria West FFA: RJ Esparza
Victoria West FFA: Scott Meinardus
Weiner Dog Races: Travis Schaar
Western Games: Robert Shadle
