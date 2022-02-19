Chairman Contact List

John Pozzi

John Pozzi, general chairman

General Chairman: John Pozzi 

Assistant General Chairman: Gary Loest

Gary Loest

Gary Loest, assistant general chairman

Business Chair: Traci Shadle 

Treasurer: Shelly Marbach

Recording Secretary: Toni Stithem

Operations: Wesley Schmidt

Advertising: Robin Janecka 

Ag Mechanics: Troy Koenig

Agrilife Extension Agent: Paige Melton

Auction: Sara and Jeff Perry 

Awards: Jackie Parsons

BBQ Cook Off: Heather McBride 

Beer Garden: J.R. Perez

Bloomington FFA: Julian Luna 

Camper Lot: Meghan Starr-Leita

Carcass Hog: A.J. Buchhorn 

Carcass Lamb: Jerry Leita

Carcass Steer: Russ Svetlik

Coloring Contest: Crystal Cantu 

Commercial Exhibits: Missy Sappington

Commercial Heifer: Joe Jones 

Concession Stand: Toni Stithem 

County Fair: Michelle Lassere

Disposition: Farah Janak 

Goat Roping: Lacey Rosenquest

Horseshoes/Washers: Richard Bludau 

Industrial FFA teacher: Tiffany Wells

Judges and Sifters: Gordon Harris

Junior Breeding Gilt: Zach Depine

Jr. Breeding Beef: Susan Hempel 

Kids Day: Alan Murray

Kids Day: Jillean Chreene

Judging: Paige Melton

Market Broiler: Katherine Schneider

Market Goat: Mike Tater

Market Hog: Bruce Williams

Market Hog: Jennifer Gordon

Market Lamb: Kevin Janak

Market Rabbit: Becky Kuecker

Market Steer: Stephen Diebel

Mutton Bustin': Robert Shadle

Parade: Nick Rodriguez

Parking Lot/Admissions: Richard Castillo

Parking Passes: B.J. Nelson 

Pony: Shelley Milberger

Queen Victoria Pageant: Sarah Rowlands

84 Scholarship Chair Nadine VanBeveren

Security: David Stithem

Technology: Kirby Garrett

TJLA Heifer Show: George Hood

Victoria East FFA: Alexis Dragon

Victoria East FFA: Savannah Rab

Victoria West FFA: Lauren Holloway 

Victoria West FFA: RJ Esparza

Victoria West FFA: Scott Meinardus

Weiner Dog Races: Travis Schaar

Western Games: Robert Shadle

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.