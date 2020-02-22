The 74th Annual Victoria Livestock Show is honoring David Ray Dierlam, with his unwavering commitment to many agricultural organizations in the community, with this year’s Friend of Victoria Livestock show dedication. Dierlam died June 18, 2019 at the age of 61. He leaves behind his wife Cathy, two daughters and grandchildren and a huge loving family. His many loyalties included the Dierlam Feed Store, the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, the Victoria County Area Go Texan program, Victoria County 4-H, Trinity Lutheran Church and the Victoria Livestock Show.
Dierlam served as a committee member and ambassador of the Victoria County Area Go Texan program, which provides youth scholarships through the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He also served on the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show committee for more than 30 years, where he was also chairman of the scholarship committee for many years and served on the Victoria Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. One of Dierlam’s main points of pride was organizing and co-leading the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show’s annual golf tournament, which he did for 15 years. The tournament helps fund the show’s scholarships.
For many years, Dierlam and two of his brothers, Wayne and Larry, ran their family-owned feed store, Dierlam Feed. He found great joy in assisting the youth of the community this way. He helped and assisted many 4-H and FFA participants. He helped students with their stock show needs, gave advice and support to many children with their stock show projects by serving his customers’ needs from smallest to largest. He was also a very active as 4-H parent while his daughters raised and showed at the Victoria Livestock Show.
Dierlam and his family were long term buyers at the Victoria Livestock Show. He, along with other family members, were always there to buy or help to raise bids for the youth of the community. He also offered over the years to help the show. He really liked helping people and believed in the future of young people and did everything he could to show that support to the youth of Victoria County.
He was always happy and willing to help. Dierlam’s friendly disposition and infectious grin helped him create lasting relationships. Whether it was his softball teammates, church members, community organizations, college classmates, or feed store customers, everyone knew him. His generosity and kind spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Monica Powitzky2020 Victoria Livestock Show Volunteer Legacy
“Keep Your Head Held High”
This year’s Victoria Livestock Show Volunteer Legacy honors Monica Powitzky. Monica, Mama P, or Mrs. P was known by everyone and loved by all. Her sudden illness after last year’s show took her away too fast and left a gaping hole in many hearts. Powitzky is the wife of Cody Powitzky and mother to three daughters and to three grandkids. She loved her family and always gave selflessly to them and to all of her friends and students.
If you ever needed Powitzky, all you had to do was call and she’d be there. She was a 4-H leader in Guadalupe 4-H for many years. The family raised hogs for a number of years and if you needed any help with feeding, checking to see if they were pregnant or delivering stuck piglets she was your go to lady. She also didn’t have a lick of fear and would jump in a pen with two fighting pigs and separate them like two misbehaving children who needed a good time out.
Powitzky loved pigs probably as much as her kids and Cody and would spend hours in the barn with them. She loved sharing her knowledge and skills to anyone who wanted to learn and over the years she taught many how to care for her favorite four legged friends.
Powitzky was also a dedicated teacher’s aide in Victoria and Bloomington school districts for almost 18 years. She was the best kind of teacher, she not only helped her special needs students but also helped with all children she came in contact with every day. You would hear kids calling “Mrs. P” everywhere she went – at the schools, sporting events, and stock show.
Powitzky was always there hugging kids and keeping them in line. They all knew when she raised that eyebrow in your direction you were being watched. And she wasn’t afraid to let them or the parents know if their child was misbehaving but she did it in such a loving way all the time that the kids always respected and loved her.
Powitzky loved all her “kids” from school, to sports, her daughters’ friends who became extended family, to her stock show and 4-H kiddos. She was always there to lend an ear, helping hand, hug, or stern talking to.
During the stock show, Powitzky could be found in the pig alleys helping kids get to their pens on check in night, gate control during the hog show, behind the pens and anywhere she was needed from hog committee to breed show, cattle barn, or county fair.
When the sun would go down on the show barns, Powitzky could be found playing bones with fellow friends and volunteers of the show in the Galvanized Ghetto.
On auction night she’d be there making sure the kids looked good, stayed clean, and had everything they needed for the auction lights and then helping to get their belongings loaded up as the show came to an end.
This year will definitely be a difficult one for a lot of the volunteers and children at the show. Powitzky was a fixture who we all loved and as the tears well up, and the movie reel of memories plays, we will all smile at the wonderful legacy she has left behind and strive to follow in her footsteps.
Virgil W. ChesneyVirgil W. Chesney was born on April 23, 1953 in Houston to Willard and Yvonne Chesney. He passed away on May 26, 2019 in Vidor. He was raised in Victoria where he attended Victoria High School. He married Joyce Horton and had one daughter, Amber.
Chesney worked in apartment maintenance for many years. After leaving the maintenance field, he got his HVAC certification and worked for Schroeder Refrigeration Conditioning and Victoria Air until macular degeneration took his vision. He was a member of the Victoria Apartment Association and held many positions over the years. He started the Victoria Apartment Association’s Operation Firefighter garage sales fundraiser. When he moved to Vidor, he donated his entire estate to the garage sale to help raise money to bring Christmas to many apartment families.
Chesney joined the Victoria Jaycees in July 1999 and immediately started helping with projects. He started working the concession stand at the 2000 Victoria Livestock Show and worked every Show until he moved to Vidor in 2018. Hel would take vacation time so he could be at the show from opening to closing. Even being 90% blind, he would get rides in and work all day.
During this time as a Victoria Jaycee, Chesney also chaired the front parking lot for the Victoria Livestock Show and the Labor Day Rest Stop for the Victoria Jaycees. Virgil gave so much of himself during these two projects that he had heart attacks at each of them. He also attended every casino night fundraiser put on by the Jaycees as well as every other project going on.
Chesney was a humanitarian. He would help anybody in need. His outlook on life was that he didn’t need much to live on and what he did have could help someone else more than him, so he would go out of his way to help them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rodney Chesney, and sister-in-law Debbie Chesney
Survived by his daughter, Amber Barbeau, of Wichita, Kansas, brother, Willard Chesney, of Vidor, sister, Darlene Chesney, of Victoria, and granddaughter Arabella Carpenter.
