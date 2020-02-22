SHOW ADMISSION
- Admission $5 per person
- Ages 5 and under and 65 and older, free
- Admission will be charged Feb. 27 – March 1.
- Proceeds benefit the Victoria Livestock Show Scholarship Program.
CARNIVAL
Through March 1
- Open weekdays at 5 p.m.
- Open weekends at noon.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
- 8 a.m. – Market rabbit judging
- 9:30 a.m. – Breeding rabbit judging
- Noon – Market broiler judging
- Noon – Grand opening ceremony
- Noon-8 p.m. – Petting Zoo open
- Noon-9:30 p.m. – Exhibit Hall open
- 1-7 p.m. – County Fair & Ag Mechanics open (VLS Hall)
- 1:30 p.m. – Carcass awards
- 2:30-9 p.m. – Market hog judging
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
- 8 a.m.-3 p.m. – “Kids Day” school tours
- 8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Petting Zoo open
- 9 a.m. - Junior breeding beef heifer show
- 9 a.m. -Commercial heifer judging
- 10 a.m. -10 p.m. – Exhibit Hall open
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. -County Fair & Ag Mechanics (VLS Hall, silent auction in dome)
- 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. – Market lamb judging
- 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. – Market goat judging
- 5:30 p.m. – Commercial heifer awards
- 6 p.m. – Market steer judging and "Old Timers" show to follow
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
- 8 a.m. – Special Livestock Show
- 9 a.m. – TJLA Junior Heifer Show
- 9 a.m.-noon - Junior breeding gilt judging
- 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. – PeeWee Livestock Show
- Noon-8 p.m. – Petting Zoo Open
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit Hall open
- 10 a.m.-noon – County Fair & Ag Mechanics open (VLS Hall)
- 3 p.m. – Commercial Heifer sale
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Western Games
- 4-4:30 p.m. - County Fair exhibits released
- 7 p.m. – Ultimate Showmanship
- 8 p.m.-midnight – Youth Dance (VLS Hall)
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
- 9 a.m. – 4-H/FFA Livestock judging contest
- Noon-6 p.m. - Exhibit Hall open
- 2 p.m. – Mutton bustin’
- 3 p.m. – Youth awards and scholarships ceremony (Annex)
- 4-5 p.m. - Silent auction purchase and pick-up
- 4:30 p.m. – Mandatory exhibitor auction meeting (Annex)
MONDAY, MARCH 2
4:30 p.m. – Auction
