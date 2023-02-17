Victoria Livestock Show Schedule
Abigail Arriaga, 16, celebrates with Andy Guerrero, 12, right, after he was named runner up in the lightweight light cross division during the market hog show at the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show.

 Advocate file photo

Admission: Charged Feb. 23-26 — $5 per person

Ages 5 and under and 65 and older free

Thursday, Feb. 23

8 a.m. — Market rabbits judging with breeding rabbits to follow

11 a.m. — Market broiler judging

11 a.m. — Opening ceremonies

Noon — Carcass winners announced

Noon-8 p.m. – Petting zoo open

Noon- 9:30 p.m. Exhibit hall open

1-7 p.m. — Ag mechanics & County Fair open for viewing

1:30 p.m. — Market hog judging

Friday, Feb. 24

8 a.m.- Breeding gilt judging

8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Kids Day school tours

8a.m.-8 p.m. – Petting zoo open

10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit hall open

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Ag mechanics and County Fair open

1-3:30 p.m. – Market lamb judging

3:30-6 p.m. – Market goat judging

6 p.m. — Market steer judging

Saturday, Feb. 25

9 a.m. — Breeding bulls judging and heifers to follow

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit hall open

Noon-8 p.m. – Petting zoo open

Noon — Special Livestock Show

1 p.m. — Peewee Livestock Show

3 p.m. — Western Games

7 p.m. -Ultimate Showmanship

8 p.m. – midnight — FFA/4-H Youth Dance in VLS Hall

Sunday, Feb. 26

Noon- 6 p.m. — Exhibit hall open

1:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’

2:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Awards & Scholarship ceremony

Monday, Feb. 27

3 p.m. — Auction buyer registration

4:30 p.m. – Auction

Carnival

Feb. 20-24

5 p.m. – midnight

Feb. 25-26

Noon-midnight

Beer Garden Community Center Annex

Feb. 23

9 to 10:15 p.m. — Jukebox Preachers

10:45 p.m. to midnight — Art Tigerina Band

Feb. 24

7 to 9 p.m. — Stephanie Ross & The Southern Drive Band

9:30 p.m. to midnight — Chris Medina Band

Feb. 25

1 p.m. — Karaoke Finals

3 p.m. — Cornhole signups begin 4 p.m. — Cornhole games start

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Rick Evans Band

