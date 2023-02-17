Victoria Livestock Show Schedule

Admission: Charged Feb. 23-26 — $5 per person
Ages 5 and under and 65 and older free
Thursday, Feb. 23
8 a.m. — Market rabbits judging with breeding rabbits to follow
11 a.m. — Market broiler judging
11 a.m. — Opening ceremonies
Noon — Carcass winners announced
Noon-8 p.m. – Petting zoo open
Noon- 9:30 p.m. Exhibit hall open
1-7 p.m. — Ag mechanics & County Fair open for viewing
1:30 p.m. — Market hog judging
Friday, Feb. 24
8 a.m.- Breeding gilt judging
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Kids Day school tours
8a.m.-8 p.m. – Petting zoo open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit hall open
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Ag mechanics and County Fair open
1-3:30 p.m. – Market lamb judging
3:30-6 p.m. – Market goat judging
6 p.m. — Market steer judging
Saturday, Feb. 25
9 a.m. — Breeding bulls judging and heifers to follow
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit hall open
Noon-8 p.m. – Petting zoo open
Noon — Special Livestock Show
1 p.m. — Peewee Livestock Show
3 p.m. — Western Games
7 p.m. -Ultimate Showmanship
8 p.m. – midnight — FFA/4-H Youth Dance in VLS Hall
Sunday, Feb. 26
Noon- 6 p.m. — Exhibit hall open
1:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’
2:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Awards & Scholarship ceremony
Monday, Feb. 27
3 p.m. — Auction buyer registration
4:30 p.m. – Auction
Carnival
Feb. 20-24
5 p.m. – midnight
Feb. 25-26
Noon-midnight
Beer Garden Community Center Annex
Feb. 23
9 to 10:15 p.m. — Jukebox Preachers
10:45 p.m. to midnight — Art Tigerina Band
Feb. 24
7 to 9 p.m. — Stephanie Ross & The Southern Drive Band
9:30 p.m. to midnight — Chris Medina Band
Feb. 25
1 p.m. — Karaoke Finals
3 p.m. — Cornhole signups begin 4 p.m. — Cornhole games start
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Rick Evans Band