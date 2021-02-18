No one knows more than Sarah Rowlands how vital the Queen Victoria Pageant is for the annual Victoria Livestock Show.
"I remember the pageant back when I was a young girl showing off my animals in the show," she said. "It is a great honor."
Serving her fourth year as pageant director, Rowlands has dedicated countless hours of her time to her contestants and to put on a fair competition.
Contestants undergo interviews with judges, on-stage introductions and performances showcase evening, Western and formal wear. One contestant is selected from the five pageant categories to be in the court, but first and second runners up can also participate in court events through the year.
Despite the pandemic, the same number of participants sought out applications to the director's surprise. All told, 35 contestants will be competing in the pageant in 2021 — the same as last year.
"I really was thinking there would be less interest, but numbers are not down," Rowlands said. "The numbers are still there."
"I think people understand that it is also an opportunity to help out the community since the court does so much community service," she added.
The chosen court has done many community service projects in the past, including volunteering for Warrior's Weekend, The Brownson Home and other organizations.
Years past has also seen the court participate in many parades and celebratory events in the community, but this last year was different.
"Since COVID-19 was so bad, our current court did not really get the full experience that ones in the past have," she said. "The court really stepped up with volunteer events ... they made the best of it."
Rowlands hopes the next court will get an experience more like courts in the past.
"They are always great kids," she said.
