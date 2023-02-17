One way in which the prize-winning kids of the Victoria Livestock Show will be honored for their work is through the annual auction.
The auction on Feb. 27 will feature everything from animals to artwork, starting with the reserve and grand champion steers. Lambs, goats, hogs, chickens and rabbits will also be up for sale, said event organizer Sara Perry.
The commercial heifer auction will be Feb. 18 at the Victoria Community Center pavilion, before the livestock show begins.
“We had over $1 million in sales last year, which was a record,” Perry said.
Exhibitors have the option to enter their projects into either a terminal or premium sale, said Robin Janecka, the livestock show’s publicity chair. In a terminal sale, the exhibitor sells the animal to a buyer.
“The buyer may keep the meat, or they either donate it to a local charity or they resell it,” Janecka said.
Premium sales, which were introduced last year, allow the exhibitor to keep the animal and use it in another show, Janecka said.
“The buyers really want to support the kids,” Janecka said. “They’re not in it for the meat.”
Janecka said the animals up for sale will no longer be moved into the auction ring.
“We wanted to relieve stress on them because this is more about the kids anyway,” she said.
In lieu of a live appearance, photographs of the animals will be projected on a large screen inside the venue, Janecka said. The photos will be contributed by the exhibitors.
“The kids are also welcome to hold up a poster or oversized photograph of the animal,” Janecka said.
Moving inside the dome of the Victoria Community Center for this year’s event is the silent auction for the County Fair prize winners. Buyers will be able to purchase a variety of arts and crafts, as well as baked goods, Janecka said.
Also new in 2023 is the option for the grand and reserve champions of the ag mechanics contests to put their projects in the live auction.
“Kids spend a lot of time on their projects,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of beautiful work.”
During the auction, buyers can eat a fried catfish meal provided by Cat Daddy’s Fry Shack, Janecka said.