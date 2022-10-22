Protecting water, a limited resource, especially as the population of Texas grows, is a central issue and vitally important for the future, said Ward Ling.
Ling is the program specialist for Texas Water Resources Institute and will speak about Texas water issues — perspective on the current water situation in Texas as well as how to move into the future with clean, adequate water.
“Having quality drinking water is always important, but will continue to increase in importance as the population in Texas increases,” Ling said. “This talk will shed light on current and future demands on this finite resource.”
In his position, Ling assists stakeholders with development and implementation of of watershed-based plans, he said.
He would like to increase stakeholder engagement, leading to long-term sustainability and overall success of the projects, he said.
Water matters to Ling and he said it should matter to every Texan.
“Every job I have had centered on water. I spent five years with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as a fisheries technician surveying fish populations in Texas,” Ling said. “Ten years at Texas Commission on Environmental Quality working in a petroleum storage tank division and then in a regulatory part. And then 13 years with AgriLife as a watershed coordinator working to restore water quality in Texas creeks.”
Ling graduated with a Master of Science in biology from the University of Texas at San Antonio and lives in College Station with his wife and three sons.
“Water in central to the future of Texas,” Ling said. “Protecting this limited resource for present and future generations of Texans is vitally important.”