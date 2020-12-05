As we enter the Christmas season, many folks are stocking up on food for holiday celebrations and get togethers with loved ones even through the pandemic. I find it very interesting how consumer trends, bias, and facts affect the market. The way in which people eat and the choices they make in the grocery store are continuously changing. These changes have a ripple effect on the market supply chain, especially in animal and plant agriculture. Producers must continuously adapt to demand changes to remain profitable.
Grocery stores are all vying for consumer business and market to individual group preferences and trends. These marketing tools can be slanted toward the health conscious, various age groups, socioeconomic status, gender, food preparation time and much more. Please look at some statistics concerning consumer food preferences. Every year, a national survey is conducted of food consumers to assess their preferences. Some of the more notable findings of the most recent survey were:
• Sales were up about 1% over the previous year.
• Smaller portions are being consumed and fewer people go back for more.
• Plant-based alternatives continued to increase in volume sold but their market penetration (of total meat, poultry, and alternatives) is still small.
• More hybrid vegetable and meat blends have come on the market.
• Time-saving meals are now more important to more consumers. Even fewer meals are cooked at home than before.
• Sales continued to grow for products labeled organic, grass fed and no antibiotics ever. But consumers trust such claims only moderately.
• Signs in stores are the top means (surpassing print sources for the first time last year) of finding price specials.
• The vast majority of consumers buy just a few meat cuts at a time.
• Consumers under 40 years of age are not as confident in their ability to prepare new meat cuts and in predicting how they will taste after they cook them.
• Supermarkets continue to be the primary source of meat and poultry.
• About 40% of consumers have ordered groceries but only about 20% have ordered meat or poultry, mostly processed and ground products.
• Buyers, particularly younger ones, are influenced by labeling, especially regarding nutrition, food safety, animal care and environmental impact. These were important to from 40% to 60% of survey respondents.
• About two-thirds of meat and poultry buyers want to know how and where animals were raised. And they want that information on packages, the product’s website and social media. (You may agree or not whether the latter is a good source.)
• Approximately one-half of respondents think animal agriculture does not adversely affect the planet if done properly. Younger people were more likely to disagree.
NOTE: This survey was conducted before the pandemic arrived, so it was not influenced by its effects and surely the results would be different if surveyed now. We will see if the pandemic has lasting effects after the vaccine is approved and available for consumers.
(Power of Meat, published by the Foundation of Meat & Poultry Research & Education and The Food Industry Association)
Source: Dr. Joe Paschal, Extension Livestock Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
