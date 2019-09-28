Many years ago, when I first took this job, a good friend and mentor said I really wasn’t qualified. When I asked why, he said that the first of three questions I would be asked most often was: 1) What do you think the cattle market is going to do?
Since I wasn’t a marketing specialist, I wasn’t qualified to answer it.
The second most common question I would receive was: 2) What is the best grass for many cattle? Since I wasn’t a forage expert, I couldn’t answer that one either.
He said the third most common question was: 3) Doc, I had a cow die a couple of weeks ago; what do you think caused it? It was meant to be funny, and it was, but it brings me to this column’s topic.
I often get that last question at educational meetings or via email, and I earnestly try to help find the reason for the death (sometimes deaths).
Occasionally it would be easy because the physical evidence indicated a cause of death – cows dead under a lightning-shattered tree or dead around a dry water trough, for example – but there are lots reasons cows die, and most of them require the eye and diagnostic tools of an experienced beef cattle veterinarian.
I have had the experience of being in cow pastures looking for toxic plants and other reasons for cows to die suddenly when the evidence is right under the skin of the dead animals.
Diseases and internal parasites are usually the cause of death of most cows, and most die without a veterinarian ever having seen them, much less posting them to determine cause of death.
I know that there are certainly areas of Southwest and West Texas that have a scarcity of beef cattle veterinarians, but Victoria and surrounding counties are not among those areas. In fact, there are plenty of qualified veterinarians with a great deal of experience in beef cattle in this area.
However, don’t just call them when you are having a problem; they should be part of your management team developing a herd health program.
Developing a client-patient relationship with them and their associates will ensure your herd health dollars are spent wisely and efficiently and makes it less likely that you will have to ask me that third question that I probably couldn’t answer anyway.
