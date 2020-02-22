The Victoria Livestock Show coloring contest brought in about 1,500 creative entries this year.
Students in grades kindergarten through second colored rabbits, while third through fifth colored cows in line with the livestock show’s theme of “Fairadise.”
OVERALL WINNERSKindergarten through second-grade division:
- Grand champion — Violet Boenig, first grade, Industrial
- Elementary West
- Reserve grand champion — Faith Greathouse, second grade, Deleon Elementary School
Third- through fifth-grade division:
- Grand champion — Libby Jobes, fourth grade, Industrial
- Elementary West
- Reserve grand champion — Karma Martinez, fourth grade, Bloomington Elementary School
Honorable Mention:
- Conner Poerr, second grade, The Vine School
- Ashliyn Sanders, fifth grade,
- Shields Elementary
Kindergarten:
- Connor Benson, Industrial Elementary West
- Sophia Aldana, Industrial Elementary West
- Dylan Zbranet, Industrial Elementary West
- Kinsey Weinheimer, Industrial Elementary West
- Kynlee Kolle, Deleon
- Elementary School
- Isaiah Bracknell, Industrial Elementary East
First-grade:
- Violet Boenig, Industrial
- Elementary West
- Cora Martin, Industrial
- Elementary West
- Grant Wagner, Industrial Elementary West
- Baelyn Urban, Trinity Episcopal School
- Emerson Binz, Trinity Episcopal School
- Scarlette Portales, Placedo Elementary School
Second-grade:
- Faith Greathouse, Deleon Elementary School
- Greyson Shore, Industrial Elementary West
- Stella Kolle, Industrial
- Elementary West
- Elizabeth Ramirez, O’Connor Elementary School
- Sofia Reyna, Our Lady of
- Victoria School
- Preston Jalufka, Industrial Elementary East
Third-grade:
- Lauren Kraatz, Industrial Elementary West
- Ava Schulte, Trinity
- Episcopal School
- Hannah Belk, Our Lady of
- Victoria School
- Riley Pagel, Our Lady of
- Victoria School
- Allyson Smith Elementary School, Industrial Elementary West
- Sophie Maltinez, Vickers Elementary School
Fourth-grade:
- Libby Jobes, Industrial
- Elementary West
- Karma Martinez, Bloomington Elementary School
- Peyton Rehak, Nursery
- Elementary School
- Carolina Ramirez, O’Connor Elementary School
- Olivia Hicks, Deleon
- Elementary School
- Aubree Magana, Smith
- Elementary School
Fifth-grade:
- Kaylee West, Deleon
- Elementary School
- Kaelyn Hemande, Deleon Elementary School
- Annale Smith, Industrial Elementary West School
- Lawson Brown, Deleon
- Elementary School
- Jax Loranle, Deleon
- Elementary School
- Desiree Charron, Industrial Elementary West School
