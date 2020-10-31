Winter in the Gulf Coast and South Texas is not the same winter that cattle producers in the north experience, but with the type of cattle raised here it can be just as harsh. This week has been a good example.
The zone of thermoneutrality, the range in temperatures in which cattle do not need to use additional energy to stay warm (or cool) ranges from 32 degrees to 77 degrees F. Cold stress occurs when cattle drop below their lower critical temperature, which is the temperature when cattle begin to feel cold and their body involuntarily takes steps to stay warm (shivering). This temperature depends on breed, wind chill, hair coat length and whether the hair coat is dry or wet. For most cattle in our area, the lower critical temperature (the point at which healthy cattle in good body condition experience cold stress) is about 55 degrees — if the wind is not blowing and their hair coat is dry.
Cattle experiencing cold stress will have higher energy requirements, about 1% higher for every degree under their low critical temperature (including wind chill), so they will tend to eat (or need to be supplemented with) more forage or hay. Forages are better than grains to supply this since it creates a higher heat of digestion that helps to keep cattle warm. This is likely why supplementing bred cows close to calving in the evening causes more calves to be born in daylight hours in the winter. Apparently shivering to stay warm stimulates calving and keeping cows warm at night reduces that effect.
Besides supplementing your cattle with additional hay there are other steps that can be utilized including providing a windbreak, oak mottes, brush line or a structure. Cattle grow a winter coat as the days get shorter and that provides protection, but they are generally shorter and offer less warmth in really severe weather.
One thing that we can all do to prepare our cattle for winter is to ensure they are in good body condition. Fat is a great insulator. Cows in body condition score 5 (no ribs showing) or better can tolerate lower temperatures compared to cows that have ribs showing. Older thinner cows will be even less tolerant. Cows that are trying to stay warm will be less productive cows and if they are bred, they are diverting resources to stay warm that should go to their calf. And if they have calved, they are producing less milk and will take longer to breed back. It pays to have your cows in good body condition year-round.
