It bears asking: What do a man from Oxford, England, driving a banana down Navarro Street, a group of barbarians, monks, wizards and such, and a beefy, playful dog named “Ace” have in common?
Sunday was a sun soaked day in Victoria — with the temperature reaching a delightfully tolerable 81 degrees — and people were out enjoying some imaginative activities. (Try getting a car seat into a banana, or phasing in and out of reality to defeat an opponent.)
A relevant aside: At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of a company called Madden Media to study the rebranding of Victoria, a way to tempt tourists to visit. It will cost the city a little over $57,000. Members of the rebranding company will visit Victoria — have “boots on the ground,” Darrel Whitworth, of the company, said at the meeting, so they can learn what is unique and marketable about Victoria.
A quick drive around town on Sunday would have given anyone a taste of the charmingly unique.
First, on Navarro Street, outside Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., a line of about 50 people waited for a turn to ride in “Magnificent” Steve Braithwaite’s banana-mobile.
Braithwaite, a native of Oxford, England, who lives in Michigan, offers rides down Navarro Street from time to time. His banana-mobile seats three passengers, and it’s open-air — a convertible banana. There is no cost to ride, rather Braithwaite asks that people just pay “what they can.”
He sports a safari hat and, he said, that is what makes him “Magnificent.”
“You see?” he asked, removing the hat. “Without the hat, I’m just Steve.”
“With the hat,” he said with a smile, placing it back atop his head, “I am magnificent.”
Brianna Jones, of Victoria, struggled with Braithwaite to place two safety car seats into the banana for her two children to take a spin. It was a bit of a production, but Magnificent Steve pulled it off.
Jones’ two children, Keneil Jones, 1, and Jasari Lopez, 5, were safely seated in the banana, with their mother in the third seat, and off they went, down Navarro Street.
Jones said it was her kids’ first time riding in a banana and their first time in a convertible, for that matter.
Ava Salinas, 6, who goes to Smith Elementary School, said, in awe, “It’s a big banana.” Her mother, Katie Salinas, stood nearby.
Anabella Carrizales, 12, who goes to Stroman Middle School, stood in line with her friend, Audrey Lynn Garcia, 10, who goes to Smith Elementary School.
“We have seen the banana here before,” Carrizales said. “It looks cool, and bananas are my favorite fruit, so...”
So, why not take a ride in one? Delightful. Unique.
Down the road a ways, in Riverside Park, one group of about 20 people engaged in an imaginative afternoon of role-playing. Amongst their ranks were barbarians, monks, wizards and assassins.
The assassins could phase in and out of reality to confound and perhaps defeat their opponents.
Marcus Jones, 13, of Victoria, who is homeschooled, is called “Reaper” by this group. He said he is “a barbarian” and can fight on after death.
The group are members of Amtgard Live Action Role Playing.
One member said they are “Celestials” in the world-wide group and have about 35 people on their roster, making the Victoria chapter the fifth largest chapter, or kingdom, in the United States. There are five kingdoms in Texas.
Jones’ father introduced him to the group when he was young. He said his dad had been a member since the age of 17.
The newest member, Meghan Brown, 20, of Victoria, is called “Mave” by the group. She has been a member for about six or seven months, she said. Mave is a monk and can deflect arrows.
“I like the community aspect of the group,” she said. “They accepted me right away and have been here for me.”
The group’s leader, Jared “Raton” Lawrence, said the role-play is open to anyone 14 and above, the exception being family members under that age. He said they role-play every Sunday in Riverside park, in a grassy spot close to Pebble Beach.
The “swords” used by the group are padded and must reach safety standards. At least two father-son duos were engaged in the role-play.
The loud thud of padded swords hitting padded shields, accompanied by the grunting of the warriors, rent the quiet in the park.
Down the park road, over a sandy bank and onto Pebble Beach, Mark Gonzalez, 37, originally of Austin, sat by the quietly flowing water, watching his dog Ace rush about, lapping at the current.
The muscular brown and black pit bull seemed happy — freely roaming the cool water just off the bank.
Gonzalez said it was the first time he and Ace had been to Pebble Beach.
There, he stayed, as evening approached, sitting comfortably with his legs crossed and his elbows resting on his knees, as Ace jumped about, in a happy manner, in the shallows of the Guadalupe.