After months of tireless preparation, Theatre Victoria's "Disney's Newsies Jr." is a circulation-boosting whirlwind of energy and excitement, and it's headlining this weekend.
"I'm super excited about the show because it shows adults that we can do a show just as big as theirs," said Rose Thorp, a fifth-grader at Nazareth Academy who plays Nancy, a newspaper-hawking "newsie" at the turn of the century.
Dynamic acting, kinetic dancing and captivating choruses will likely dazzle audiences with an electric performance brought to the stage by a young cast and backstage crew. The musical opens Thursday night and continues with three more performances through Sunday at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
At about an hour and 15 minutes, "Newsie's Jr." is a condensed youth version of the two-hour adult performance, which is an adaption of the 1992 feature film "Newsies" starring Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall and a young Christian Bale. Like the film and adult stage versions, "Newsies Jr." follows a group of plucky newspaper sellers who organize and strike against their fat-cat bosses.
Emily Martinez, a 16-year-old junior at Victoria West High School, said she had seen the musical version "Newsies" on Netflix before being cast in "Newsies Jr."
At the time, she found the production "boring," she said with a laugh, but since getting her hands on the script as a cast member, she has changed her mind, partly because of her fellow cast members' energy.
"They are what make it exciting for me," she said.
But she also now sees the complexity in the musical's characters, including her own, Katherine Plumber, a news reporter for the New York Sun.
"She is stern but delightful. She knows what she wants, and she's going to get it," she said. "I've enjoyed her."
Getting into that character has been an ongoing, but fun, process, she said.
"Characters don't come in one night. You have to do the character development for this role," she said, adding she also prepared for the part's singing by practicing in the car.
Felicia Boyd, the company director, said Theatre Victoria picked this production in part because of its complex, thought-provoking themes, which are perfect for getting young people to think critically about the world around them. Like the newsies in the production, she hopes the musical gets her cast, crew and audience away from their phones and thinking more about those in authority.
"Theater brings up the hard questions. It ... takes you out of the comfort zone," she said, adding, "It’s them learning that they can have a voice. No matter what age you are, you can find a voice and fight the norm."
Anna Paula Llompart, a 17-year-old senior at St. Joseph High School, said those themes jive well with her generation, which is more conscious about contemporary social issues.
"Our generation is super recognizing that, especially breaking the cycle of injustice," Llompart said. "We are recognizing that stuff — that it is going on, that it needs to be broken, that it needs to be put right."
On top of those lofty themes, "Newsies Jr." also is a ton of fun simply as a dramatic spectacle. The dancing, loaded with stomps, slides and coordinated cast movements, will get audiences tapping their feet and rocking in their seats. Its catchy show tunes are veritable earworms that will linger in viewers' heads long after the curtain falls.
Getting the dance routines, songs and acting parts on point was rewarding, Llompart said. Despite the challenges, Llompart and the rest of the cast were ready for opening night after many weeks of rehearsal. Llompart estimated they rehearsed about five times each week for six weeks.
"Putting a show together is obviously a challenge, but working on everything, it was just one thing at a time," said Llompart, who plays Spot Conlon. That character, who is the feared leader of the Brooklyn newsies, was a far cry from Llompart's own personality, she said. Within the company, the amicable teenager is referred to as "Mama Paula" for her supportive attitude.
Lucas Meyer, an 18-year-old home-school graduate, said he found learning the songs for the musical's lede part also a rewarding challenge.
Meyer, who described himself as a "normally shy person," is accustomed to acting after a string of parts with his home-school drama group. During a Tuesday night rehearsal, Meyer gave a passionate, often enrapturing performance that testified to not only his experience on stage but also his passion for performance.
Meyer is the lead singer of "The Heatwayv," a band he formed with a brother and friend, but he's had only a little experience singing on stage. But through the many rehearsals, he said he has since found his voice and a newfound confidence.
"Until recently, I didn't feel confident with my singing voice," he said, adding, "But that's the thing about theater, it always pushes me out of my comfort zone."