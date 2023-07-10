Low sugar milkshakes are not a dream at Alpha Lab Nutrition in Victoria.
Those who strive to live a healthy lifestyle can satisfy their sweet tooth, whether that be for a Butterfinger, Milky Way or even a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored shake.
A 32-ounce shake with banana caramel cheesecake only has 3 grams of sugar, according to AlphaLab owner Miranda Torres, who lives in Victoria.
Starting this month, Victoria residents on both the north and south sides of city have an AlphaLab near them. AlphaLab North, the newer location, is on 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite C. The south side store is located at 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130.
Torres, a diabetic, needed something that would suit her diet. She had to watch her sugar intake.
Looking for something both tasty and healthy, Torres discovered AlphaLab, which offered loaded teas high in protein and electrolytes, and with no additives.
Alpha Lab also made meal replacement shakes, but the sugar content was too high for Torres, she said.
Torres and her husband Frankie were frequent customers, so much so that last September, the store's Cuero-based owners asked them to purchase it so that they could focus on another venture in their hometown.
When they Torres family took over AlphaLab, they wanted to cut out much of the sugar in the shakes, which had ranged between 9 and 18 grams, Torres said.
"I couldn't even have the shakes before," Torres said. "I told my husband, 'Why would I want to sell something I can't even have?'"
"We went out, did some research, and we found some other products that were cleaner, with less additives and things like that, to where we could provide a great tasting product, but a lower sugar product that was still high in protein," Torres said.
A shake from AlphaLab now has 3 to 5 grams of sugar and 7 to 15 grams of carbohydrates, Torres said. Customers have over 50 flavors to choose from when purchase a 32-ounce-cup for $9.
The teas at AlphaLab have even more flavors — over 400. Customers have the option to include an "energy blend," which boosts muscle recovery, helps burn more fat and can improve brain, sexual and skin health, Torres said. The blend includes 286 milligrams of caffeine.
Torres said the loaded teas do not have a chalky taste, since the vitamins disintegrate, The vitamins come from a wholesaler in Kentucky.
"We've expanded a few more ways to do it, where you can come in and create your own. They already had the libido, the extra recovery, the electrolytes you can add," Torres said. "We've just changed a couple of supplements to make it a little healthier."
A 32-ounce tea costs $8 and a 44-ounce option is available for $10.
AlphaLab offers free deliveries to businesses, schools and medical centers, Torres said. There are also $1 discounts for teachers on Tuesdays and another for first responders — such as police officers and firefighters — on Fridays.
"On Wednesday, we do a 'Welcome Wednesday,' where if you bring a friend who has never been in here before, it's 'buy one, get one free,'" Torres said.
Torres said her drinks and shakes are more affordable than some of the other options healthy dieters could find.
"I want them to come in, get their shake or tea, and move on. I don't want them to buy $300 worth of supplements from me," Torres said.