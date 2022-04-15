Amor Meus Spirituality Center, 1101 N. E. Water St., will host a workshop on centering prayer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23.
Centering prayer is based on a Christian contemplative practice first described in "The Cloud of Unknowing," written in the latter half of the 14th Century. It is a centuries-old prayer method calling one to surrender to God’s influence in our lives and therefore, deepening our relationship with God, according to a news release from Amor Meus Spirituality Center.
"It consists of sitting in silence with God — beyond thoughts, words, and emotions — and opening our mind, heart and whole being to the Ultimate Mystery. It opens us to God's infinite love and power to heal. It also opens the door to other related prayer practices around forgiveness, and dealing with painful situations and emotions," according to the news release.
In the workshop, attendees will experience this prayer style in a guided setting, be able to ask questions and share your experiences of it with the presenter and other participants.
It will be facilitated by Jeannette Easley, from Ruah Spirituality Center in Houston. Easley has been a missionary in Ecuador, Peru and Columbia; ministered as a pastoral administrator for 28 years in San Antonio; taught in the Diaconate formation program, Oblate School of Theology Lay Ministry Institute; and led many workshops and retreats in spiritual leadership formation.
This workshop is open to the public. Parking will be in the front of Incarnate Word Convent.
Attendees will are asked to bring their own lunch. A free will offering will be accepted.
To register or for further information call 361-575-7111 or email amormeuscenter@gmail.com.
