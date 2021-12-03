Amor Meus Spirituality Center to host silent advent retreat

Amor Meus Spirituality Center will host a guided one-day silent advent retreat "Our Lady of Guadalupe: Waiting With the Mother of the Word Incarnate" from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11.
The Rev. Gabriel Espinoza, pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Bay City, will facilitate the retreat.
Two presentations, one in the morning and one in the afternoon will be given with time in between for reflection and prayer. Prayer can be in the chapel, on the breezeway, in the prayer garden or while walking on the convent grounds.
During this time, spiritual guidance from a spiritual director, and/or confessions will be available.
To register email amormeuscenter@gmail.com or call 361-575-7111.
