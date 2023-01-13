Pope Benedict XVI was the first pope to resign from the papacy in 600 years. Only four of 266 popes have ever left office in more than 1,500 years. David Fellhauer, former bishop of the Victoria Diocese, said Benedict’s legacy to the church will be that his decision to retire was “an act of great courage and clarity of mind.”
Fellhauer, who met with Benedict on more than one occasion, shared his reflections on the pope and his legacy Wednesday afternoon.
Benedict, whose given name was Joseph Ratzinger, died Dec. 31. He was 95 years old. When he was elected Pope in 2005, he was 78 years old. He retired in 2013.
Ratzinger was born in Germany and spent his youth in the powder keg of World War II, even at one point being compelled to join the Hitler Youth. Membership was compulsory for young men in Nazi Germany.
After WWII, he studied philosophy and theology at the University of Munich in Germany and was ordained a priest in 1951, according to a Vatican website.
Ratzinger was a theologian, Fellhauer said. His focus was academic in nature.
“His steadiness will be remembered. He was a traditional progressive, an expert in liturgy,” Fellhauer said. “He wanted the church to keep up with the times as well as it could. But, no church can just go with the flow. He had a firmness in keeping with church dogma.”
Fellhauer was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and was a priest in Dallas before being appointed bishop of the Victoria Diocese in 1990. He retired from the position in 2015. He was the bishop in Victoria during the entirety of Ratzinger’s papacy.
While he was bishop, Fellhauer met with Ratzinger four or five times, before and after he became the Roman pontiff, he said.
“He was a quiet man,” Fellhauer said. “He was reserved — probably a little bit shy. He was an academic, and that’s a world into itself.”
He was a deeply spiritual person, Fellhauer said, but in a simplistic way, having said many times, “I am no mystic.”
“He did not claim to have a direct pipeline to God, if you will,” Fellhauer said. “He said his prayers like the rest of us.”
Fellhauer said Ratzinger is best described as a “traditional progressive.”
He wanted the Catholic church to keep up with the times, but he refused to change church teachings and practices.
For example, Ratzinger wanted to protect the Catholic sacrament of marriage, decrying same-sex marriage in a June 2005 speech at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, saying “Today, the various forms of the erosion of marriage, such as free unions and ‘trial marriage,’ and even pseudo-marriages between people of the same sex, are instead an expression of anarchic freedom that are wrongly made to pass as true human liberation.”
He stood fast against abortion, women being ordained priests and priests marrying, saying obedience to church teachings was nonnegotiable for the faithful.
“This was his firmness,” Fellhauer said. “He was an expert in liturgy.”
And yet, Fellhauer said, this man who held fast to church dogma, broke tradition and retired from the papacy for the good of the church he loved so well.
“I suppose he knew that he was growing feeble,” Fellhauer said. “With clarity of mind, he resigned for the good of the church.”
The pope meets with every bishop in the world, every five years, Fellhauer said. There are well over 5,000 bishops worldwide. The visits are cyclical. This is just one of the duties of the pope.
The pontiff says Mass, administers the church, appoints bishops, creates dioceses and names saints, among other duties.
Fellhauer was appointed bishop by Pope John Paul II, Benedict’s predecessor.
“When I met John Paul, he was getting pretty old,” Fellhauer said. “He seemed so small, so feeble. So, you see? Benedict was close to him and would have seen him in that state. It was an act of great courage for Benedict to retire. To say his time was done.”