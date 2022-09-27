Shows on television depicting police investigations are fast-paced and full of action, but they are missing a key component — an officer or deputy feverishly posting and scanning social media, walking the cyber beat.
Both the Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office have developed a popular presence on Facebook, helping them wrap up investigations, spread information, recruit new members and engage with the community.
The police department's Facebook page has 38,000 followers, while the sheriff's office has 26,000. About 90,000 people live in Victoria County.
Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman, said a single police department Facebook post will reach an average of 20,000 people, while their most engaged post of all time reached over 230,000 people, according to Community Affairs Manager Lauren Meaux.
Meaux and Brogger uploaded that wildly popular post July 20, 2021, just prior to the Shipley's Do-Nuts store opening on Navarro Street. Chief Roberto Arredondo and other officers were pictured waiting eagerly — and comically — outside the location, craving the pastries. People took to the shtick of it.
The posts that engage followers do the best, according to Brogger, and are a new form of community policing.
"I recently posted and asked our followers, 'Where are you?'" Brogger said. "About 600-700 people responded and not just from Victoria or Texas but from all over the word." The post was dated July 21.
He said, in another post, he simply asked, "If you were a Victoria police officer for a day, what would you do in that time?"
"That one just blew up," Brogger said. "And we actually got some intelligence from that because we found some areas where we needed to focus our attention with traffic enforcement and things like that."
A study published in January by a Congressional Research Service, found over 70% of adults in the U.S. used social media in 2021.
"Law enforcement has also turned to social media to help in its operations," the study said. "Broadly, law enforcement relies on social media as a tool for information sharing as well as for gathering information to assist in investigations."
The International Association of Chiefs of Police said in a 2019 report law enforcement uses social media for a few reasons: to help investigations, for community outreach, for notifications and timely information sharing and, lastly, as a recruitment tool.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin said the primary purpose of the Victoria County Sheriff Office's Facebook page was to be "A ready avenue of online communication with the public."
While Franklin said he couldn't recall a case solved using social media, Brogger said the number of cases solved by the police department using data gleaned from social media posts asking for information were too many to enumerate.
"It seems like as soon as Officer Brogger gets those posts up, asking for help identifying a suspect, he has to turn around and do an update that the person has been identified. The information gets to us that quickly using social media," Meaux said.
Meaux and Brogger have been in charge of the department's Facebook page since 2018 and said the vast majority of their followers are very loyal. They do get some negative feedback, however, Brogger said.
"We get 'trolls' who come on our page and are negative or try to skew what we say," Brogger said. "Most of them aren't even from here. And they are very quick to attack us. They seem to have a negative view of policing. We don't engage in the banter. Most of our followers are very loyal and will usually correct them for us."
"They are 100% very vocal about disliking police. They're not even from here but they're quick to respond to anything," Meaux added about the "trolls."
Meaux said that one of the main benefits of social media is the ability it gives the department to cultivate a relationship with the community outside of policing.
"Having the opportunity to humanize the officers and show them in a different light other than just working the beat," she said. "There's a whole other side to them outside of the uniform, and social media platforms have really helped us show that."
About 60% of the department's Facebook followers are female, Meaux said, and the majority are 30-40 years old. She said the department also uses Instagram, Nextdoor and Twitter, but the most-used of their platforms, is, by far, their Facebook page.
Brogger emphasized Facebook's value as a recruitment tool. He said, in particular, a few officers from the Chicago Police Department have expressed interest in coming to Victoria after viewing the department's Facebook postings.
"They saw our social media stuff. They saw the community engagement and pro-active policing," Brogger said. "They saw the community support and they were just astounded at that."
Brogger said some classes for public information officer training deal with social media use by the department.
James Martinez, director of Victoria College's Law Enforcement Academy, said the academy does not touch on social media policing but rather the subject is one "offered at the advanced level for officers already employed by agencies."
Some of the less populous counties around Victoria also are active on social media.
DeWitt County Chief Deputy John Garoni said his office recently revamped its Facebook page and now has 721 followers.
The Goliad County Sheriff Office's Facebook page has 11,000 followers, while the population of the county is just over 7,000.
Many Goliad posts deal with human-smuggling related arrests and seizures, sometimes warning people about bailouts and asking for information.
"It's become one of the tools police officers use. They used to walk the beat to figure things out," Brogger said. "Well, it's an easier way to walk the beat — to go ask our followers."