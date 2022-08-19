A 5-year-old boy was injured after being bitten by a dog in Victoria on Friday, police said.
About 3 p.m., police officers were sent to the 200 block of Marvelle Street after an aggressive animal was reported there, said Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokesperson. The street is located in a neighborhood just north of Port Lavaca Highway in southeast Victoria.
Upon arrival, officers observed the boy with injuries that were not life-threatening. Meaux said the injuries were thought to be the result of a dog bite.
Emergency medical services officials took the boy to a local hospital for treatment.
As of Friday afternoon, Animal Control Services officials were investigating the incident.
Meaux added authorities thought the dog was no longer loose and did not pose a threat to the public.
