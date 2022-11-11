Victims of violent crime will be honored at the 19th annual Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca next month.
The event will take place Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. inside the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 North, according to a news release.
Guests are invited to bring an angel ornament they can place on a tree to memorialize victims of violent crime. The ceremony includes a candle lighting, which will be performed by friends and family members of victims.
A reception and silent auction will follow the ceremony.