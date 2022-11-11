Port Lavaca Tree of Angels 2022
Buy Now

Friends and families of victims of violent crime are invited to attend the 19th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. This file photo was taken at last year's event.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Victims of violent crime will be honored at the 19th annual Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca next month.

The event will take place Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. inside the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 North, according to a news release.

Guests are invited to bring an angel ornament they can place on a tree to memorialize victims of violent crime. The ceremony includes a candle lighting, which will be performed by friends and family members of victims.

A reception and silent auction will follow the ceremony.

Recommended For You


Tags

Locations

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.