It knows no boundaries. Respects no status. Gender is mostly irrelevant. Age is of no concern. It does not care about ethnicity nor social class. It has victimized one in five women and one in nine men in the United States. An estimated 10 million people in the U.S. fall under its wrath every year, according to government compiled statistics.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is responsible for 1,500 U.S. deaths annually as well as thousands of emotionally wounded survivors, according to the National Library of Medicine. In Victoria, one detective said Tuesday he has investigated about 300 cases of domestic violence in Victoria so far this year.
Resources are in place for victims in Victoria, including an emergency shelter and transitional housing.
"First and foremost, anyone can be a victim," Brett Jones, chief operations officer for Mid-Coast Family Services, said Tuesday. "There is not one type of person who is victimized. Males, females, children, of any ethnicity, race, age, socioeconomic status, rich or poor. Anyone. Very often the abuser is just that: an abuser. The victim has done nothing to incur the perpetrator's wrath."
Mid-Coast Family Services runs an emergency shelter in Victoria called the Women's Crisis Center. The shelter, Jones said, has 39 beds but it also has the ability to house more when necessary.
The shelter has large rooms where mothers and their children can house together, as well as roommate rooms with twin beds, he said. Separate buildings on the campus have suites for male victims.
As of Tuesday, 16 adults and 10 children were housed at the emergency shelter.
Jones said that about 10 years ago, 5%-10% of the victims housed at the shelter were men. That number, he said, has climbed to 18%.
He said the shelter is often at 100% capacity and has strong defenses against intrusion by perpetrators, who often try to find their victims, according to the government report.
"Our first line of defense is confidentiality," Jones said. "Our staff have all signed confidentiality agreements. And we have a full security system. We are gated. On the outside of the building, it's key code entry. Once inside what we call the fishbowl — a small secured, windowed area between doors — everyone has to be buzzed in."
The Perpetual Help Home, located at 705 Santa Rosa Drive, is not a secured home and so is not an emergency shelter but rather a transitional home, helping women get back on their feet and form a relationship with God in the process.
"Faith is what will get a lot of these women through this," Stella Calzada, director of the home, said Monday. "The main thing is to love them. Don't judge them. It can happen to anyone. Love will change things. Judgement never will."
Calzada is a domestic violence survivor and understands how hard it is for women to break ties with an abuser. She was in a relationship with her abuser, she said, for many years.
"You know they may be dependent on the abuser financially. Or, a lot of times, they want to believe in that person so much. They want to believe they can change," Calzada said. "They leave that door open to their abuser, just a little bit. To make it, they have to close that door completely."
Jones added many times an abuser will "use a pet to terrorize their victim," threatening to harm the animal if the victim leaves. He said the emergency shelter, therefore, has a kennel and pets are welcome. The Perpetual Help Home is unable to take in pets.
Detective Jeff Parsons agreed that it can be hard for victims to stay away, but, he said, sometimes he has to make the choice to go ahead with an investigation even when a victim has returned to the perpetrator and does not want to press charges.
"It may be that there have been multiple incidents or that a physical wound was so grievous. At that point, it becomes the State of Texas or the City of Victoria versus the abuser," he said.
Parsons added that the number of men reporting abuse may have risen not because more men are being abused but rather because it is more socially acceptable for men to seek help now.
Children pay a hefty price, Parsons said, even if they just witness repeated verbal abuse. The emotional damage is obvious, even though he is not a psychologist, he said.
The National Library of Medicine report said 10% of children in the U.S. are exposed to domestic violence annually and 25% are exposed to it at least once in their childhood.
"I would ask women who are in this situation to think of their children's safety and well-being first," Parsons said. "There is help to get out. There are resources."