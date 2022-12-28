Anyone 8 or older and under 80, with a winning talent — no matter what fascinating thing that might be — can be center stage, for about three minutes, at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, during Theatre Victoria's talent show auditions.
From 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Theatre Victoria will host their first talent show auditions since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the director expects a field of at least 50 contestants to participate. From that number, the judges will select 34 people to continue to the Jan. 28 talent show.
"We're looking for musicians, actors, ventriloquists, jugglers, any kind of talent," Felicia Boyd, show director, said Tuesday. "We want a smorgasbord of everything. Really, it could be anything you might see on the show 'America's Got Talent.'"
Boyd will direct the auditions and talent show for the first time.
"My parents started Theatre Victoria in 1977, so I have been a part of it since then," she said. "Except I lived in Austin for 20 years, and I did theater and taught theater there. I came back to Victoria to be closer to my family and I teach theater at St. Joseph High School."
Boyd said she intends to encourage her students at St. Joseph and at the Theatre Victoria Youth Academy to attend the auditions and try out.
"We just started our youth academy again and our latest production was 'Newsies,'" Boyd said.
But, newcomers to the auditions should not be intimidated, Boyd added. The theater company also uses the talent show to scout for new talent.
"We have had people come to the talent show auditions who have never auditioned before," Boyd said. "And we have picked up actors and actresses for our productions that way. Anyone can try out, no matter their skill level. You just never know what can happen."
Boyd said the theater company is excited for this talent show audition.
"We're really excited to see what the community has to offer," she said. "We are hoping to get more of the community involved with the theater."
Theatre Victoria's website simply asked "Can you sing? Dance? Act? Do Magic? Martial Arts? Comedy? Anything unusual, fascinating, or weird?" Then, auditions are open to you.
Each participant will be allowed 15 minutes on stage, including the time it takes to set up and pack up. Each audition performance is expected to last no more than 3 minutes.
No microphones or amplifiers will be provided to contestants. A piano will be available, however.
Contestants under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
If chosen as one of the 34 finalists, contestants must be able to perform in the talent show Jan. 28.
Audrey Marie Hensley, 8, won the People's Choice Award at the Theatre Victoria's Talent Show Finals held Feb. 24, 2018, as previously reported in the Victoria Advocate.
She sang "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid." This was Audrey's first time to be involved in a talent competition.
She is the daughter of Sara Hensley, of Victoria, and Michael and Lindsay Hensley, of Missouri City, and the granddaughter of Terry and Mary Kay Merrill, of Victoria.