The federal government's application for student loan debt relief opened this week, and it will accept applications until Dec. 31, 2023.

In August, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who received a Pell Grant, or $10,000 for those who didn't.

Only Americans whose 2020 or 2021 income was less than $125,000 while filing taxes separately or less than $250,000 while married and filing jointly are eligible for relief. You only have to meet that income requirement for either 2020 or 2021, not both.

Dependent students are eligible for the same amount of relief, but their eligibility is based on their parents' income.

However, the debt relief only applies to loan balances from before June 30, meaning loans disbursed in July or later are not eligible for forgiveness.

The relief will not be taxed by the federal government, and voluntary payments made on eligible debt from March 13, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022 will be refunded, up to the $10,000 or $20,000 mark.

Private loans are not eligible for relief.

The online application is short, and only asks for applicants' names, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and email address.

Biden's debt relief plan could help many Victoria-area college students, since a significant percentage took on debt to continue their education past high school.

The average graduate of the University of Houston-Victoria owes $28,076 in student loans, and nearly 62% of the university’s students carry debt, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Victoria College students generally face less debt, though the average VC graduate still owes $14,009. Almost 34% of the college’s students are in debt.

However, the debt relief will also come at a cost. In September, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the plan will cost the federal government $400 billion.

In August, Biden also announced the current student loan debt repayment pause will last through the end of the year, meaning payments on unforgiven debt will resume in January 2023.