The City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy, a four-week educational program that will provide residents with an inside look at local government and show them how to get involved.
“We’re looking forward to this opportunity to educate residents about the inner workings of the city and the bigger picture of how it all impacts our community,” Communications Director Ashley Strevel said.
Sessions will be hosted 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 and 2-6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Community Center annex. City leaders will share presentations on public safety, economic development, infrastructure projects, city services, beautification, public involvement opportunities and other topics.
A catered meal will be provided during the final session.
There is no cost to register. Space will be limited to 20 applicants. Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at www.victoriatx.gov/citizensacademy. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1.
Residents who complete Citizens Academy will be awarded a certificate and recognized at a city council meeting. Participants must attend every session to be recognized. Residents who complete Citizens Academy, the Civilian Responder Program (formerly called the Civilian Fire Academy) and the Civilian Police Academy will receive the Distinguished Citizen Award and will be recognized during a city council meeting.
For more information about Communications & Public Affairs, visit www.victoriatx.gov/communications.