A special meeting is planned for the Victoria Central Appraisal District, which is expected to discuss paying for an independent audit to examine the agency’s procedures, which some have called into question after hundreds of residents complained about property appraisals far above expectations.

The district’s board will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the agency’s offices in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 300, in Victoria.

The appraisal district’s board is expected to vote on whether to consider an audit by the International Association of Assessing Officers. They are also scheduled to receive a report from Chief Appraiser John Haliburton.

The district in August asked county commissioners whether Victoria County would help fund the audit, but the decision was bounced back to district board members. Three weeks ago, a cryptic news release from the board said it already is audited every two years — by the state comptroller. But the comptroller’s audit involves a fraction of the assessment performed by the nonprofit IAAO.

County Judge Ben Zeller said on Tuesday he was concerned when county residents reported problems with their property taxes. “I take those concerns very seriously,” he said, adding the district is not a county agency.

Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns said the way appraisal districts operate differs throughout the state.

“There are lots of ways each office interprets the rules,” Burns said. “People are scared with the taxing going up. Everyone is losing ground.”

One such resident is Brenda Smith, who lives on Berger Road. She said she’s had problems with the district since April. She said her appraised value had tripled and she was having trouble getting a homestead exemption and over-65 exemption for the 9 acres she and her husband live on.

After speaking to the State Comptroller Property Tax Division regarding merging the three adjoining parcels that amount to 9.04 acres, she was told the the homestead exemption can be retroactive to two years and the properties could have been merged at any time prior to this year to have received an exemption for the entire amount, not just the 3 acres upon which her physical house is built.

She was told by the assessment district when filing for the exemptions she and her husband could not have the exemptions on all 9 acres.

“It’s not been a good experience because those people are so unwilling to work with people,” Smith said. “It doesn’t seem right.”

In Smith’s documentation to the appraisal district, she said she protested the new values because they tripled and because one tract served more as a drainage area for their property and others nearby. She also stated that since she owned the property, she was told she could not merge the properties so the homestead exemption and 65 exemption would apply to the entire property.

Neither Haliburton nor other appraisal district staff returned calls from the Advocate on Tuesday.

The Texas comptroller’s office says it provides detailed reports of its audits to the appraisal district’s board of directors for review. The 2023 comptroller map audit process will begin in October. The comptroller also audits the district’s appraisals in its annual property value study, which reviews appraised values.

Past reports indicate favorable performance by the district, with only occasional minor deficiencies. The chief appraiser is evaluated formally each year by the board of directors, as well.

Residents also have the right to appeal their appraisals by protest to the appraisal review board or appeal to state courts.