Isa Alstrom and Brody Guajardo worked together Tuesday to build a robot and create a program that will allow the robot to detect colors using sensors during the University of Houston-Victoria’s High School Robotics Summer Camp. The 15-year-old St. Joseph High School students are entering the 10th grade this year and saw the camp as an opportunity to learn more about robotics and computer science. Nine students from area high schools attended the camp, which ended Friday. During the camp, students will learn how to program robots to use different types of sensors to complete games and tasks including color recognition games, races, a robot dance contest, maze solving and remote control tasks. The camp is funded by a grant from Alcoa Foundation.
Area high school students learn about robotics at summer camp
- From UHV Media Office
