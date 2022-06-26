Area high school students learn about robotics at summer camp

Isa Alstrom, front, and Brody Guajardo work together Tuesday to build a robot and create a program that will allow the robot to detect colors using sensors during the University of Houston-Victoria’s High School Robotics Summer Camp.

 Contributed photo

Isa Alstrom and Brody Guajardo worked together Tuesday to build a robot and create a program that will allow the robot to detect colors using sensors during the University of Houston-Victoria’s High School Robotics Summer Camp. The 15-year-old St. Joseph High School students are entering the 10th grade this year and saw the camp as an opportunity to learn more about robotics and computer science. Nine students from area high schools attended the camp, which ended Friday. During the camp, students will learn how to program robots to use different types of sensors to complete games and tasks including color recognition games, races, a robot dance contest, maze solving and remote control tasks. The camp is funded by a grant from Alcoa Foundation.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.