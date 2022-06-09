A Goliad teacher resigned after he was arrested on a harassment charge.
John Livas was a world history teacher and coach at the Goliad County Independent School District.
He resigned sometime after his May 27 arrest, said school district administrator Holly Lyons on Wednesday afternoon.
Here's what we know about Livas and also what we don't know about him:
- Livas was the athletic director and football coach for several seasons at Skidmore-Tynan High School. He also was the world history teacher at Goliad High School from 2020-2022. And he was the offensive coordinator and assistant football coach at Goliad High School from 2020-2022. He also served as Goliad High School's powerlifting coach.
- Livas is 48 years old and a resident of Goliad. He also lived in Corpus Christi.
- On May 27, Livas was arrested by Goliad County deputies on a harassment charge. He was released May 28 after posting a $5,000 bond.
- The Goliad Independent School District conducted an internal investigation, which, the district said, resolved the issue.
- After his arrest, Livas resigned from all of his positions at Goliad High School.
- It's unclear why he resigned, as are the details of the incident that led to his arrest.
- Livas was still under investigation, as of Wednesday, a sheriff's official said.
