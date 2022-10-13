The three students taken into custody after the lunchtime stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday were released on bond Thursday morning, Wharton County Jail officials said.
Leroy Scarlett’s and Trace Alvarado’s bonds were set at $3,000. The two 17-year-olds were charged with Class A misdemeanor assault.
17-year-old Jordi Vasquez’s bond was set at $15,000. He was charged with tampering with evidence after throwing a weapon away after the stabbing, authorities said.
Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School, which were both locked down following the brawl on Wednesday, will have an “enhanced police presence” for the rest of the week, according to a school district statement released Thursday.
Counselors will also be on both campuses through Friday in order to support Wharton students and staff.
The stabbing left two students hospitalized after they were airlifted to Houston-area hospitals.
A student stabbed his attackers after being “jumped” in the high school cafeteria, Wharton Police Department Police Chief Terry Lynch said previously.
All of the Wharton school district’s campuses resumed normal operations on Thursday.