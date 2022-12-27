After a commission of Texas community college officials and legislators recommended the Texas Legislature overhaul how the state funds community colleges earlier this year, many are optimistic about those recommendations' chances as lawmakers prepare to return to Austin.

Legislators are currently working with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to turn the Texas Commission on Community College Finance's recommendations into actual legislation, according to Rep. Gary VanDeaver, a Republican who represents Texas's northeast corner in the state House of Representatives.

VanDeaver served on the 12-member commission, which was established by the Legislature in 2021.

"I am encouraged from the response that I'm hearing from my colleagues, from leadership, and everyone involved," he said. "So far, everything has sounded really encouraging on it."

The commission's recommendations would tie funding to "measurable outcomes" like degrees, certificates, dual credit course completions and transfers to four-year universities. The current funding system is mostly based on enrollment.

They also included recommendations to increase financial aid programs, including for dual-credit students.

Victoria College's President Jennifer Kent shares some of VanDeaver's optimism, stressing community colleges' key role in Texas' workforce development.

"We have a lot of verbal support," she told the college's board of trustees earlier in December. "The governor was also being very verbal about supporting this, but again we have to make sure that people understand that it's up to the community colleges to provide that workforce training."

Kent is a big proponent of the commission's recommendations, previously saying they would be a "historic moment" for Texas community colleges, including VC.

"This new funding system is expected to do huge things for us, when you consider that community colleges have had a broken, broken funding system for the last 50-plus years," she said.

VanDeaver said he's not concerned about the possibly of the legislative process watering down the commission's recommendations, though as he put it, "it's a long process from the time a bill is filed to the time it goes to the governor's desk to be signed."

"I personally do not see any reason for concern on this bill. It appears that there's pretty broad support for the recommendations from the commission," he said. "That being said, I don't doubt that there will be some adjustments and tweaks that need to be made as we work the bill though."

The House speaker will make the determination on which member will carry the bill, VanDeaver said.

Both members of Victoria's legislative delegation, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Rep. Geanie Morrison, have signaled their support for the commission's recommendations.

The incoming community college reform efforts are not the only higher education bills the Legislature will have the opportunity to take up.

One prefiled bill, S.B. 244, which is authored by Kolkhorst and three other state senators, would expand loan repayment assistance to part-time nursing faculty members at higher education institutions in Texas.

Another, Sen. Sarah Eckhardt's S.B. 278, would make some textbook purchases exempt from sales taxes for Texas college students.

Both S.B. 278 and S.B. 244 have identical companion bills in the House.