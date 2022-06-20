As the Victoria school board considers options to expand the presence of armed security in the district’s schools, including possibly arming staff, some districts in the Crossroads already have such an option.

The boards of several school districts, including Edna, Ganado, Industrial, Louise and districts in Lavaca County, allow some staff to carry guns on their school’s campus under an informal system sometimes called a “guardian plan.”

These plans are codified on one line in Texas’ state code creating an exception to a state law which otherwise bans weapons on school campuses.

This exception allows districts to give individual staff members, including teachers, permission to have weapons at school, with no oversight from the state or federal governments. School boards determine the amount of training or certification needed — or not needed — for someone to become a “guardian.”

Discussion about security follows by just weeks the horrific massacre of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde. A teen with two assault-style rifles systemically shot the children and adults over 80 minutes as police did nothing outside the building and kept parents and, briefly, federal agents, from entering the school.

In Edna, required training includes five full days of “beginner training” with local law enforcement, as well as a psychological evaluation. Those five days are augmented by monthly follow-up training, according to Assistant Superintendent Madalyn Maresh. The training includes procedures for responding to an active shooter, barricading one's classroom and deferring to law enforcement.

Arming school staff is one of the district’s “layers of protection,” Maresh said, calling the weapons on campus “an absolute last resort.”

Nonetheless, Maresh said they are important in Edna, a town bisected by train tracks with law enforcement on one side and district schools on the other. If an emergency, such as a shooting, happened while a train was traveling through town, Maresh said having non-law enforcement personnel armed on campus would make schools safer.

The district also has a school resource officer from the police department who rotates between the district’s three schools.

In Louise, board President Mark Bain said the district has six staff members who are allowed to have guns in schools. The district gives the superintendent the power to choose who is able to have weapons on campuses, though it’s a volunteer-only program. The district has had to reject some volunteers after doubts about their capabilities, Bain said.

The district also requires monthly training, including shooting a certain number of rounds. Staff from Louise have shot with staff from the Industrial and Edna districts, Bain said.

Both districts keep the guns locked up, and neither discloses which staff members are able to have the weapons on campus. In Edna, this means each classroom has a gun safe, though only the safes belonging to the staff allowed to have weapons actually contain guns.

One of Edna’s "guardians," who asked to remain anonymous for their own safety, said other than a handgun license, they did not have any formal training with guns before the training required by the district.

They decided to participate after the 2018 shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, near Galveston, that left 10 people dead.

“It was something that I just felt like needed to be done, because there had to be a better answer than teachers and coaches and the adults in the system just putting their bodies between a perpetrator and students,” they said. “And that's what you see out of every incident that happens is, you know, somebody sacrificed themselves to protect the kids, and at least if we implemented a guardian program in our school, it gave us a chance to fight back.”

While Ganado also has a “guardian” plan in place according to previous reporting by the Victoria Advocate, the district’s board president, Clay Green, declined to comment, saying the district was considering changes, though he did not specify what those changes might be. The district does not have a superintendent.

Bain said he believed local law enforcement in Louise was limited in how much they are allowed to help train school staff.

“I’m not real for sure what the law says,” Bain said about the relationship between police and the school “guardian” system.

He also dismissed concerns about having guns in schools by saying the guns are secured and the identity of staff allowed to have guns is a secret in order to avoid putting a target on anyone.

Some Crossroads districts whose boards have adopted a "guardian" plan say their rural and small-town locations necessitate the decision to arm teachers, but not all leaders of rural districts necessarily agree.

Cuero school district Superintendent Micah Dyer, for example, said school resource officers were the only armed personnel on campuses there.

Victoria’s school district is significantly larger and more urban than surrounding districts, some of which include only two to three schools. Victoria has 22.

While the “guardian” model is the least regulated way Texas school districts can arm their staff, it’s not the only one. The state also has a school marshal system in which district staff can be licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to have a firearm on campus.

This process is regulated, and requires the would-be marshal to have a valid License to Carry issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety and pass a formal 80-hour training course.

It is also significantly less popular with Texas school boards. A 2020 audit by the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University found 280 Texas school districts used the “guardian” plan, but only about 60 use the official marshal program. The audit also found that the majority of school districts have no security personnel other than law enforcement.

The Victoria board has not taken any formal action toward any new security policies involving weapons, though board President Mike Mercer said school security was one of the board’s highest priorities and that “nothing was off the table” at the board’s June 9 meeting.