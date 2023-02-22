Six and a half weeks before the spring joy of Easter, Christians begin a penitential season, a journey commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus called Lent.
The first day of the Lenten season was Wednesday, called Ash Wednesday, and several people from four churches gathered at noon for a short service with the imposition of ashes at the First Presbyterian Church of Cuero's Chapel Without Walls, 302 N. McLeod St., in Cuero.
"As we begin our Lenten journey, our journey with Jesus toward Jerusalem, toward the cross," The Rev. Stan Larson, First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, said to the small group, "We need to think about what we will bring on that journey with us, just as we would for any journey. What is important?"
Lent comes from an old English word for springtime and is the holiest season for Christians, marking the time leading up to the the death and resurrection of Jesus. Ash Wednesday is a solemn and a quiet time, and yet the sun shone brightly Wednesday, and a cool breeze washed through the chapel without walls.
"Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent and is an ancient custom, going back to when people would do penance with sack cloth and ashes," The Rev. Peter Thaddeus, Grace Episcopal Church of Cuero rector, said. "What's remained of that practice is the imposition of ashes before the cross, which is the beginning of our season of reconciliation and repentance. We turn our thoughts and minds back to our faith."
Thaddeus read Psalm 51: 1-17 aloud at the service.
"Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin," he intoned. "Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me."
About 12 people attended the service and received the imposition of ashes, ranging in age from 3 years old to 88 years old.
"This is the start of the Easter season," Rick Sanford, 76, of Yoakum and a member of Cuero's First Presbyterian Church, said. "It means dedication, spiritual involvement as well as physical involvement. Giving up something that you crave but don't really need. Most of all, it means fellowship with other Christians and remembering the season."
Sanford's wife, Connie Sanford, 73, agreed with her husband on all points but one. She said rather than give something up for Lent, she prefers to give to other people, to be there for them as much as she can.
Ben Carpenter, 88, of Cuero, said he leaves the ashes on his forehead all day, as a mark of his faith.
"Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent and that leads up to the crucifixion. That tells you everything you need to know," he said.
Little Azelie Thomas, 3, of Cuero came to the service with her grandmother Gina Haun.
She wore a bright yellow Disney princess sundress. Her eyes were wide blue saucers behind dark lashes. She befriended just about everyone in attendance. Her grandmother said with a wink that Azelie hadn't met any strangers there — a little bright hope among the ashes.