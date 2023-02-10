How to help

Pet Adoptions of Cuero relies solely on community donations to operate their no-kill shelter. To make a donation, visit petadoptionsofcuero.org/donate, send checks made out to Pet Adoptions of Cuero to Pet Adoptions of Cuero, PO Box 1073, Cuero, TX 77954 or call 361-243-8550

The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the theft at the shelter. To provide information, call 361-275-5734.