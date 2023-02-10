At least $600 worth of dog food was stolen from a nonprofit Cuero pet shelter, and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding those responsible.
"It’s disturbing to me that this would be a target," DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said Friday, adding, "It’s not just the monetary loss. It also hurts you when someone does something like this. It’s a hard blow."
At 9:23 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a burglary at Pet Adoptions of Cuero, 407 U.S. 183, from the pet shelter's president, Linda Anzaldua, Bowen said. Other than the dog food, no cash, valuables or other items were reported stolen.
Anzaldua, 75, purchased the food herself from Walmart the day before with funds donated to the shelter, which relies solely on community donations, she said. The food would have fed the 35 rescued dogs there for about two months.
"It was a punch in the gut," Anzaldua said.
Nevertheless, she hoped whoever stole the food was using it to keep their dogs well fed.
The no-kill shelter, which is staffed by a "skeleton crew," Anzaldua said, accepts abandoned dogs and cats, many of whom are left on the sides of roadways or found chained to posts in DeWitt County.
"We take in the sick and the wounded and the abandoned," Anzaldua said. "We don't care what breed they are."
It was the first theft ever reported at the pet shelter, which was established in 2012, Bowen said.
The theft is as baffling as it is deplorable, the sheriff said, in part because a thief would likely have little chance of selling the dog food.
As of Friday, no one had been arrested, charged or identified in connection to the theft, and Bowen asked that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the sheriff's office at 361-275-5734.
"Any information available is greatly appreciated," he said.
Since the theft, the pet shelter has begun investing in new security measures.
Community members and organizations are rallying around the shelter to make up the costs of the security and stolen food.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post Friday that it had collected $841. About $453 were collected during a Thursday bingo event, and chamber officials matched the donation with $388.
"We are stronger together as a business community and proud to support Pet Adoptions of Cuero," chamber President Cecilia Hedrick said on Facebook.