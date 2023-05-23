Q: At what age should a woman start getting regular mammogram screenings?
A: For the last few years, the standard recommendation for women with a basic breast cancer risk has been to get screened when they turn 50.
but, this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of primary care and prevention experts that reviews effectiveness and develops recommendations for preventive services, recommended lowering the age to 40.
This is a switch that Dr. Jesiel Lombay, who practices family medicine with DeTar Medical Group, agreed with.
"It was noticed that particularly young women and particularly women of color were developing breast cancer before age 50," Lombay said.
The task force is now recommending women starting at the age of 40 get regular mammogram screening every other year until age 74, he said. This used to be the standard before it was changed around 2009.
"We noticed as we went back up to 50 that we were really missing a lot of cases, and we were doing a disservice by increasing that age," Lombay said.
He said risk factors for breast cancer beyond the non-modifiable factor of age and being a person of color have been hard to pinpoint over the years. However, the best thing anyone can do as a precaution is to have a primary care physician they trust.
"So often we want to cast blanket statements on the care of everybody, and I think we should start by individualizing care and having a good rapport with our primary care physician that can make a recommendation on what's important and what your risk factor is whether you are low, average or high risk for any disease including breast cancer is going to make a large bit of difference," Lombay said.
Other activities to reduce the risk include physical exercise, breastfeeding, proper diet and limiting alcohol consumption, he said.
Physical activity can reduce the risk of breast cancer, particularly postmenopausal, by 10-20%, Lombay said. Women who breastfeed reduce their risk for breast cancer.
Women who have proper diets and keep their body mass index within healthy levels reduce their risks as well, he said.
"Alcohol actually increases your risk for breast cancer by 7.1%," Lombay said, noting the increase is based on the rise in alcohol consumption beyond one drink per day.
The objective of prevention is to control the modifiable risk factors, he said.