An Victoria ATM was burglarized, and authorities are asking for the public's help to catch those responsible.
Police are asking anyone with security surveillance in the 1300 block of Polk Avenue or the 100 block of Hampshire Lane to check their early Monday morning footage for vehicles and people involved in an ATM burglary, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Monday.
After an ATM at Trust Texas Bank, 2701 Sam Houston Drive, was burglarized at about 4 a.m., the occupant or occupants of a red Kia SUV fled from police, traveling through Edna and Ganado before officers broke off the pursuit near Louise.
A Louise resident called the Wharton County Sheriff's Office and reported that the Kia had been abandoned on their property. The vehicle was brought back to Victoria and police discovered cash and money boxes believed to be from the ATM burglary inside the vehicle.
Police said someone stole a gold Ford F-250 from a residence in the 1300 block of Polk Avenue to commit the burglary at 4 a.m. They then abandoned the F-250 in the 100 block of Hampshire Lane about 4:10 a.m. and left in the red Kia SUV.
Police asked that anyone with surveillance footage please check it around 4 a.m. and, if they find anything, contact Detective Robinson at jrobinson@victoriax.gov or call the Victoria Police Department's nonemergency number at 361-573-3221.