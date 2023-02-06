The man charged with trying to abduct a teenage girl on Friday was identified by as a 58-year-old Bloomington man.
In an email, police spokeswoman Lauren Meaux identified the man as Gilbert Jose Munoz, who is charged with attempted kidnapping.
Munoz was taken into custody Sunday just before 1 p.m. by Victoria police officers and detectives as well as sheriff's deputies, Meaux said.
The girl was walking along the 3400 block of East Rio Grande Street on Friday when a man tried to lure her to his vehicle, described as a 2000s blue Ford Explorer. When he began to exit his SUV, the girl ran away.
The girl’s mother called the Victoria police. By 5 p.m. Sunday, police said they had found the vehicle and the suspect “through a Crime Stoppers tip that was received on the evening of Feb. 4.”
Since 2000, Munoz has faced about a half-dozen charges, all of them either misdemeanors or traffic stops.