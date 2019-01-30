BLOOMINGTON – An attorney hired to represent Bloomington’s water district is recommending that officials hire an expert to find out if the current board president is qualified to hold office.
The attorney’s recommendation during Wednesday’s water board meeting came as a direct response to a Victoria Advocate investigation that revealed board president William McCaskill Jr. had been convicted by a military court of four counts of extortion and filing a false official statement in 2013. He was dismissed from the Army just weeks before he was set to retire after a 25-year career, according to 2013 reports in the Victoria Advocate and San Antonio Express-News.
But under Texas law, convicted felons aren’t allowed to run for or hold public office. Last year, for example, a former water board member spent 30 days in jail after he was caught lying about being a felon on his election application.
McCaskill’s situation isn’t as cut and dried, though. He was convicted in a military court, which doesn’t classify crimes as misdemeanors or felonies. Some military justice experts said his crimes clearly equate to felonies, but McCaskill’s attorney didn’t agree. And when the water district’s attorney looked into it, he couldn’t find an answer either way.
“After reviewing all the law, we basically came to the conclusion that the issues raised are in a pretty gray legal area,” said Taylor Goodall, an attorney hired by the district. “It is our recommendation that you would engage with a specialist in the area of the interplay of Texas law and military law to analyze the issue and advise you further.”
When asked Wednesday whether McCaskill would support hiring an expert, he said he’d “be happy to get a resolution to the situation.” None of the board members present at the meeting called for his resignation.
But McCaskill’s situation raises a big question: Why isn’t there an easier way to figure out how a Texas court would classify his crimes?
Even though McCaskill was convicted by a general court martial, the military court that usually deals with the most serious crimes, a spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State’s Office said he wasn’t aware of any precedent or court case that would determine whether McCaskill’s convictions would disqualify him from holding public office.
Meanwhile, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson declined to comment on the case. The Texas Office of the Attorney General did not return a request for comment by 5 p.m. Wednesday, nor did state Rep. Geanie Morrison and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who, in theory, could introduce legislation to provide clarity on the issue.
But Bloomington residents at Wednesday’s meeting made one thing certain: They feel frustrated.
“I wish that was more clear, because I think a crime is a crime,” said Lupe Olguin, a longtime Bloomington resident who attended Wednesday’s water board meeting.
Residents also raised concerns about other issues involving McCaskill’s background. County records show that at least a half-dozen times since 2014, he bought from or sold property to businesses linked to a landlord that controls dozens of rental units in Bloomington. That landlord has been accused of trying to take control of the water board by backing candidates, who, once elected, can lower the amount the landlord has to pay for water and sewer services at its rental properties.
“You said we have a capacity problem at the sewer plant,” resident Charles Gladney told the board. “I rode down Black Bayou Road and I see that more than 50 tiny houses have been put up.”
Over the years, the landlord built dozens of apartments in Bloomington, many just one room with a microwave and a mini-fridge. Residents have accused that landlord, who has operated under the guise of a nonprofit, of skirting tax laws and exploiting vulnerable tenants. And Wednesday, some residents called for the landlord’s building to stop.
“Put everything on hold and don’t let them build no more until we get this plant problem fixed,” said Richard Gomez, a local resident. “That’s the best thing we can do.”
As Bloomington has grown, capacity at the town’s sewer plant has become a problem. During Wednesday’s meeting, the board and its attorney discussed applying for grants to fund the estimated $1.87-million fix – upgrading the plant.
They’re also looking for funding to tackle other problems, including the fact that last year, tests found the water system contained unsafe levels of arsenic. Since then, the water dropped back within safe levels, but the district’s attorney said officials should develop a plan to address that – and the other water and sewer system issues.
“We’ve got a shotgun approach to our problems now,” said Goodall.
