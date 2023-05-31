Author Frances Barton, whose 2021 collaborative book "Czech Songs in Texas" has been praised by reviewers, will sign copies as well as perform Czech songs on June 7 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center.
Barton, who wrote the book with John K. Novak and forward author James P. Leary, will be on hand at the cathedral, 3201 N. Laurent St., from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Her program begins about 6:50 p.m.
She'll sign books and bookplates for those who don't have a copy yet.
"Czech Songs in Texas" includes 61 songs, mostly polkas and waltzes. She'll perform some using an accordion.
For each song, the book provides music notation and Czech lyrics with English translation. In addition, the book includes a Czech pronunciation guide.
For details, call Stephanie at 361-894-3999.