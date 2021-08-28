Navigating college and a career as a first-generation student can be a challenge, but with help from an expert, University of Houston-Victoria students can graduate with a path and plan to achieve their career dreams.
Daniel Botero, founder of the Mastering College to Career mentorship program and author and podcast host of the same name, will discuss strategies, tips and more during the Bridge to Brilliance: Mastering College to Career with Daniel Botero webinar. The virtual event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 through Microsoft Teams.
“We are excited to have Daniel as part of our series and are incredibly grateful to him for giving his time to our students,” said Rosie McCusker, manager of student recruitment and community outreach for the UHV School of Business Administration. “His mission of helping students fits well with the career exploration goals of UHV and with what students are learning in class. At UHV, we are preparing students for their futures, and through this webinar, Daniel will present strategies on what they can do now to make themselves stand out to employers once they graduate.”
The Bridge to Brilliance series was created by the Personal Growth and Mentorship subcommittee of the UHV School of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Board. The purpose of the series is to connect the UHV and business communities and serve as a personal growth community for entrepreneurs, business students and marketers. Although the series is curated for college students preparing for life after graduation, others also can benefit from the workshop. The event is free for everyone.
Botero is a keynote speaker and has dedicated himself to helping first-generation, minority and international students land jobs after college graduation. Through his mentorship program, he has helped thousands of students achieve internships and job offers from companies such as Google, Microsoft, Disney, PepsiCo, Deloitte and Lockheed Martin, according to the Mastering College to Career website.
As a keynote speaker, Botero said he has shared his experience with thousands of students from more than 150 universities. During the event, attendees can expect to learn more about how to build a digital resume on sites such as LinkedIn, how to research companies, and how to make themselves stand out to employers. Attendees will receive an instructional handout and will be able to ask Botero questions in the Teams chat feature. Botero’s book, “Mastering College to Career,” also will be raffled off to an attendee during the event.
Kyle Motal, a UHV finance major, and Hunter Follet, CEO of Tejas Production Services and a member of the business school’s Dean’s Advisory Board, will begin the interactive event with an ice-breaker activity. Jeanette Winters, a UHV clinical professor, will introduce Botero and help moderate the event.
Winters has been a guest on Botero’s podcast and is excited to have him speak to UHV students and community members about his experiences and expertise. While students learn about their respective fields in the classroom, there are other skills students should learn to help themselves not only receive internship and job offers, but also market themselves to employers and network, she said. That includes how to build a portfolio, navigate social websites like LinkedIn, reach out to companies and master interviews.
“When you are someone who is the first in your family to go through college and other new experiences, it can be difficult to wade through all that yourself,” Winters said. “Daniel has experience with helping students navigate challenges successfully, and the university is lucky to have him as a presenter for this series. He is a kind and gracious man who is doing great work, and we can all learn so much from him.”
For more information, contact McCusker at mccuskerr@uhv.edu. To register for the event, go to www.uhv.edu/bridge-brilliance.
