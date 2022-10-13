Police identified on Thursday one of the suspects charged with the murder of a Victoria man fatally shot two days earlier, according to a Thursday afternoon media release. Authorities also identified an adult charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon and announced they had apprehended two juveniles, one of whom was accused of murder.
Officers arrested Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria, Wednesday, and charged him on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Rudy Cantu Jr. on Tuesday night. Estrada was arrested in the 500 block of West Constitution Street.
Another suspect, a 16-year-old male was not identified but was apprehended in the 3200 block of Airline Road, police said. He was taken into custody on a directive to apprehend for the offense of murder.
According to Texas Family Code, Chapter 52, "On the request of a law-enforcement or probation officer, a juvenile court may issue a directive to apprehend a child if the court finds there is probable cause to take the child into custody under the provisions of this title."
The 16-year-old suspect was found in a vehicle with Javier Ramirez Jr., 41, of Victoria, and another juvenile.
Officers arrested Ramirez on suspicion of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Both juveniles were sent to the juvenile justice center in Victoria County.
Estrada remained in the Victoria County Jail Thursday with a bond set at $500,000.
Ramirez also remained jailed Thursday with a bond set at $30,000.