A 28-year-old Alice man was sentenced to federal prison about a year after authorities discovered him asleep at the wheel with meth inside his vehicle.
Allen Marcus Carrillo pleaded guilty on May 2 and was sentenced to 10½ years in prison on Wednesday, according to a Department of Justice news release.
On May 17, 2021, authorities found Carrillo asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle obstructing traffic on SH 359. The vehicle was still running at the time.
A subsequent search discovered more than 90 grams of pure methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
According to federal authorities, Carrillo also attempted to bribe a guard at a federal detention facility after his arrest to acquire narcotics and contraband.
“Judge Tipton noted Carrillo’s efforts to acquire contraband while in federal custody were ‘extraordinary’ and justified the lengthy sentence imposed,” according to the news release.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Cuero woman on warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of assaulting a family member, causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a bail jumping and failure to appear case as well as warrants charging him of failing to pay fines in two Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Cuero man by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging him with the unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear as well as on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an interfering with a request for emergency services case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention in a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault of a family member, impeding breathe or circulation, case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case, as well as a warrant charging him with forfeiture of bond in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a Class C misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing as well as on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 27 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors as well as on suspicion of property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 65-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Beeville woman by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 27 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Yoakum man by officers July 27 on a warrant charging him with assaulting a family member, causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers July 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Pearland man by officers July 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.