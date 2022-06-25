Authorities identified on Saturday a man killed in a Mission Valley house fire days earlier.
Billy Lee Dunno, 74, was found dead inside his home after a Wednesday morning fire, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
Dunno was found dead in his motorized wheelchair inside his kitchen at his home at 710 Farm-to-Market Road 622. He was killed along with four family dogs.
"It's a tragedy," Castillo said.
A neighbor reported the blaze to firefighters, and Dunno's wife and son were not at home at the time.
Although the investigation continued Saturday, Castillo said his office had determined the fire was accidental.
The fire began in the attic, and the house would likely have been clear of smoke until it was too late for Dunno to escape, Castillo said.
The fire burned a little more than half of the attic, damaging the garage and other parts of the house, he said.
Castillo estimated about a quarter of the entire house was severely damaged.
Investigators requested an autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. Although Dunno was examined a day after the fire, investigators were still waiting for a report into his death on Saturday, Castillo said.
