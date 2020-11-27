Authorities think the death of a pedestrian who was killed by a vehicle on a Victoria County highway Thanksgiving night was an accident, a highway patrol spokesman said.
As of Friday, no charges or tickets had been issued, and no one had been arrested, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
About 9 p.m., a woman was killed by a vehicle on U.S. 87 about 5 miles north of Victoria limits, San Miguel said. Authorities were still working to identify the woman Friday, he said.
A short time after the woman was struck, the flashing emergency lights of about 10 law enforcement vehicles parked on the shoulder lit the otherwise darkened rural highway.
A man who was driving the vehicle that killed the woman stayed at the scene of the crash, San Miguel said.
That man has cooperated with investigators, he said.
San Miguel did not respond to questions about why investigators think the crash was accidental.
As of Friday, DPS investigators are seeking dash cam or other camera footage that could help their investigation, which is ongoing.
Additional details will be released when the woman has been identified and next of kin have been notified, San Miguel said.
