In 2023, Infiniti continues to set itself apart from its corporate sibling, Nissan, and explodes with the Q50.
The Q50, a five-seat sedan, starts at $42,000 for its entry-level model and boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder gas engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. It delivers 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
By comparison, the Q50's Nissan counterpart, the Altima, boasts a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder gas engine and CVT transmission with 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. While weighing only 500 pounds more than the Altima, the Q50's gas mileage is a significant 10 mpg lower than the Altima's, coming in at 23.1 mpg combined on my test.
What stood out the most for me was the Q50's style. The exterior has a great upscale appearance. The illuminated logo on the front grille is nice and reminiscent of German luxury cars.
My tester, the Q50 Sensory AWD was wrapped in Graphite Shadow and had a Saddle Brown interior. The interior was typical of Infiniti and was easy to use with its multi-screen infotainment system, and the seats were very comfortable both in the front and back.
A Bose Stereo with 16 speakers comes standard. We missed the heads-up display in the Q50, but the driver’s instrument cluster is large, clear and has a digital speedometer which is offsetting.
Ample legroom, easy sight-lines and extra padding in the seats makes the Q50 a very comfortable sedan overall.
As Infiniti continues to gain traction in the upscale market, the Q50 really delivers nicely for the consumer. Although it compares to the Nissan Altima in size and usage, the power, comfort and exterior appearance separate them dramatically.
2023 Infiniti Q50
MSRP: $50,350
MPG: 19 city / 27 highway / 23.1 as tested
As tested: $53,550