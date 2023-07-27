With the beginning of the school year fast approaching, O'Connor Elementary School is holding a back to school drive 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for students across the area.
Volunteers will give away 700 backpacks to students from across the Victoria community at the school's second annual drive at the school.
The event, which is being put on by The UPS Store and Budget Blinds of Victoria, along with several other sponsors, is expected to be a fun way to start the school year, as kids receive backpacks filled with school supplies, said Ericka Barr, O'Connor Elementary's principal.
"It's such a blessing that this event happens," Barr said. "This sort of event helps give kids that confidence they need going into the school year."
Many of the sponsors will be on hand to make the drive enjoyable, and there will be snow cones as well, she said. Students from across the area can take advantage of the drive, not just O'Connor Elementary students.
For the O'Connor community, the school will also register children for the upcoming school year should they still need to do so, Barr said.
"We're getting ready for the school year, too," she said. "We eager to get started and can't wait to see our kids return for the upcoming school year."