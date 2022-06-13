Firefighters were called to a fire on the backside of a Victoria house on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The house is located at 3006 block of Bluebonnet Street.

A maintenance crew that was clearing brush behind the house extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived, Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan said.

Family members and pets inside were evacuated safely, and the house sustained minimal damage, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.

